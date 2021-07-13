Keep Hayward Clean and Green clean-up and beautification events return July 24

The Keep Hayward Clean and Green Task Force kicks off on July 24 the resumption of its series of community clean-up and beautification events, which were sidelined in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The inaugural Keep Hayward Clean and Green clean-up event of 2021 will take place Saturday, July 24, from 8 a.m. to noon, starting at Giuliani Plaza at Mission Boulevard and D Streets in downtown Hayward.

Stop by, pitch in and enter for a chance to win a $20 gift card to Starbucks and a $25 gift card to Metro Taquero. Masks or face-coverings are required—and participants are requested to bring their own mask or face-covering.

The event-sponsoring Keep Hayward Clean and Green Task Force was formed by the City Council in 2007. Its mission is to improve the environment and enhance the visual appearance of the City of Hayward through the joint efforts of individuals, volunteer groups, businesses and municipal resources.

For more information about the July 24 clean-up event and to register in advance, go online to https://khcg-jul-2021.eventbrite.com or call (510) 881-7745. Advance registration is encouraged but not required.