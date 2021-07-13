Tonight: Hayward City Council takes up homelessness-reduction strategy, use of federal COVID-19 recovery funds

The Hayward City Council is scheduled to hold public hearings and vote tonight on two related proposals—a homelessness-reduction strategic plan and a plan for use of federal COVID-19 recovery dollars received through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Developed over 18 months, the proposed homelessness-reduction strategic plan, called Let’s House Hayward, is intended to make homelessness in Hayward rare, brief and non-reoccurring—and seeks to accomplish this through a range of existing, expanded and new shelter, transitional housing, and loss-of-housing prevention programs and services.

The plan for use of Hayward’s $38 million allotment of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds would allocate money into two broad categories—City Budgetary Fiscal Recovery & Stabilization of City Operations, and Community Safety & Economic Recovery.

The Community Safety & Economic Recovery component of the ARPA expenditure plan prioritizes housing and homelessness programs and assistance to the City’s most economically vulnerable residents—including $7.5 million for Let’s House Hayward homeless-reduction program and service enhancements and new initiatives.

For information on how to attend the virtual meeting of the Hayward City Council on the Zoom platform or to watch a live broadcast or live stream, go online here to City’s online events calendar. To obtain copies of the meeting agenda and Let’s House Hayward and ARPA expenditure plans staff reports—go here to the City of Hayward’s legislative website.