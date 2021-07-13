Purdue Expert Says Heat Stress Is “Single Biggest” Impact Of Climate Change

The last month has seen lethal, and often unprecedented, extreme weather across the Northern Hemisphere. Climate scientists say human-driven changes to the atmosphere have made events like these more likely, but how much any specific event can be attributed to human activity remains debated. Nevertheless, many regard it as plausible that human activity not only raised the risk of these events but contributed to them occurring so close together. Nature Climate Change has published an impeccably timed paper today explaining why records are not just being broken, but often shattered by wide margins.