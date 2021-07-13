Teenager dies following shooting on Thurgood Street

NORFOLK, Va. (NPD) – Detectives are continuing to investigate the overnight shooting that has left a teenage boy dead.

Around 12:45 a.m., Officers responded to the 1700 block of Thurgood Street for the report of a gunshot victim. When Officers arrived on scene, they found three male victims. One of the victims was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later identified as a 15-year-old. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

The two other victims, a 14-year-old, and a 16-year-old, were both transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Norfolk Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.

