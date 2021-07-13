Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, VA

Teenager dies following shooting on Thurgood Street

Posted by 
Norfolk, Virginia
Norfolk, Virginia
 14 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (NPD) – Detectives are continuing to investigate the overnight shooting that has left a teenage boy dead.

Around 12:45 a.m., Officers responded to the 1700 block of Thurgood Street for the report of a gunshot victim. When Officers arrived on scene, they found three male victims. One of the victims was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later identified as a 15-year-old. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

The two other victims, a 14-year-old, and a 16-year-old, were both transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Norfolk Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.

Stay with Norfolk Police News for updates to this story and other breaking news.

Always be informed of breaking news stories. Follow us on Twitter @NorfolkPD

Comments / 0

Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia

74
Followers
243
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. At the 2010 census, the population was 242,803; making it the third-most populous city in Virginia after neighboring Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, and the 91st-largest city in the nation. The city was incorporated in 1705 and is one of the oldest cities in Hampton Roads metropolitan area, and is considered to be the historic, urban, financial, and cultural center of the region.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Thurgood#Norfolk Police News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy