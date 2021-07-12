Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Woodmere righty Jacob Steinmetz drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks

By Jeff Bessen
Herald Community Newspapers
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Woodmere resident Jacob Steinmetz, who was drafted 77th by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft on July 12, was writing his own story, he said he would not shy away from the obvious story lead. “It was what I was working toward...

www.liherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Yeshiva University#The Hebrew Academy#Rockaway High School#Major League Baseball#Fordham University#The Ncaa Division#Orthodox Jewish#Herald#Giants#Cardinals#Mets#Braves#The Long Island Chargers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

BASEBALL: Willis alum Backhus signs with Arizona Diamondbacks

Kyle Backhus, a Willis High School graduate in 2016, signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday after going undrafted in the MLB draft earlier in the week. Backhus, 6-foot-4 left-handed pitcher, played parts of five seasons at Sam Houston State. Backhus logged 1502/3 with a 4.66 ERA over his career...
MLBWTOP

Pittsburgh Pirates to visit the Arizona Diamondbacks

Pittsburgh Pirates (36-58, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (28-68, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.44 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: TBD. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -110, Pirates -110; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Pittsburgh will meet on...
MLBESPN

Atlanta Braves stay busy, acquire Stephen Vogt from Arizona Diamondbacks

ATLANTA -- Trying to fill another injury hole with a trade, the Atlanta Braves acquired veteran catcher Stephen Vogt from the Arizona Diamondbacks late Friday night for minor league first baseman Mason Berne. The 36-year-old Vogt, a two-time All-Star with Oakland, batted .212 with five homers and 17 RBIs in...
MLBallfans.co

What’s new with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Pirates’ next opponent?

The Pirates will travel to Arizona to face the Diamondbacks in a three-game series that begins Monday night at Chase Field. Here are some things to know about the NL West foe. They have a firm grip on the No. 1 pick next year — The Pirates just selected at the top of the MLB draft by virtue of their ugly 2020 campaign. As rough as they’ve looked at times this year, however, they’re nowhere near as bad as Arizona has been. The Diamondbacks enter this series a whole nine games back of the Pirates in the win column, and they’re on pace to lose 116 games. If they hit that number, it will be the fourth-highest loss total in MLB’s modern era, “bested” only by the 1962 New York Mets (120 losses), the 2003 Detroit Tigers (119) and the 1916 Philadelphia Phillies (117). The Pirates, by contrast, are on a 100-or-so loss pace, so it would take quite a reversal of fortunes for them to stumble all the way down to the territory Arizona currently occupies.
MLBCourier-Times

Grandson of local resident drafted to Diamondbacks; Picked in sixth round

There are professional sports ties all around the country. New Castle has had multiple professional athletes, including Kent Benson, Steve Alford and Trey Ball. Nearby Greenfield has pitchers Kyle Gibson and Drey Jameson. Luke Albright of Fishers is the grandson of local New Castle resident Melba Wadman. Albright was selected...
MLBESPN

Milwaukee Brewers acquire Eduardo Escobar from Arizona Diamondbacks for two prospects

The Milwaukee Brewers added another infielder to their roster on Wednesday, trading with the Arizona Diamondbacks for veteran Eduardo Escobar. Escobar, 32, had 22 home runs for the last-place Diamondbacks and made his first All-Star Game this season. He can play any infield position, and is likely to see time at third and first base. The Brewers have Willy Adames and Kolten Wong playing shortstop and second base, respectively.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Arizona Diamondbacks 3, Texas Rangers 2: Texas in July

In all honesty, I had to be pried away from the Olympics for this one. Given the choice of watching the world’s best athletes compete in a multitude of different sports or the Arizona Diamondbacks mull around in mediocrity... well... I’d say we’ve all had our fill of the latter this season. They took on the Texas Rangers who are almost just as bad this season. But that is not what you are here to read about, and I have a duty to fulfill. How would the D’backs perform without their lone All Star, Eduardo Escobar, who was traded just prior to the game? The only place they would find sympathy from the Texas Rangers today would be in the dictionary somewhere between $h!+ and syphilis as they also traded their All Star, Joey Gallo, a few moments later.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Yankees won the Anthony Rizzo trade. Here’s why.

1B Anthony Rizzo was traded from the Chicago Cubs to the New York Yankees on Thursday, in exchange for Yankees’ prospects RHP Alexander Vizcaino (NYY No. 9 prospect per @MLBPipeline) and OF Kevin Alcantara (No. 12). Chicago is also paying for the remainder of Rizzo’s 2021 salary. If that seems...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees Are Reportedly Targeting Another Slugger Trade

The New York Yankees are reportedly making a run after one of the top sluggers in the National League. According to Joel Sherman on the New York Post, Washington Nationals slugger Kyle Schwarber is expected to be traded ahead of Friday’s deadline. And yes, the Yankees reportedly have interest. They’re not alone, though. The Blue Jays and Red Sox may also be in the mix.
MLBForward

Interview: Orthodox baseball prospect Jacob Steinmetz on the history he hopes to make in the Major League

(JTA) — If all goes well for Jacob Steinmetz, he could run into a kosher food problem in the near future. Steinmetz, a 17-year-old pitcher from suburban New York with a blazing fastball, made history on Monday as the first Orthodox Jewish baseball player to be drafted by a major league team. The Arizona Diamondbacks chose the Long Island native with the 77th overall pick, in the third round, far higher than expected.
Arizona Statequailcreekcrossing.com

2021 Arizona Diamondbacks Bus Trips to Chase Field

Join us for an Arizona Diamondbacks game this season! Only 50 tickets are available for each game, so sign up early to guarantee your spot. Pre-payment is due when you sign up. Official game tickets will be handed out when you board the bus. Plan to arrive at least 15 minutes early so we can leave at the scheduled time. There will be complimentary snacks and bottled water on the bus. You are welcome to bring your own snacks or beverages for the ride. If you bring a cooler, make sure you store it in front of you and not in the aisle. The driver can also store your belongings in the secured outside compartment.
NHLFrankfort Times

Flyers send D Gostisbehere and draft picks to Arizona

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers shipped one-time cornerstone defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, also throwing in two picks in next year's draft to rid themselves of his salary over the next two seasons. Moving on from Gostisbehere gives the Flyers about $4.5 million in salary...
Omaha, NESwimInfo

The Righties and Lefties of Team USA

During the 2021 USA Olympic Swimming Trials in Omaha, Nebraska, each athlete signed a drum to signify becoming an official member of the Tokyo Olympic Team. While watching this monumental moment, some may have just considered this a right of passage. But Swimming World was curious to investigate: How many righties and lefties are there on Team USA?

Comments / 0

Community Policy