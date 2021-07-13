Cancel
Basketball

All-Star-studded Team USA loses back-to-back pre-Olympic exhibition games

By Associated Press
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — These games don’t count. Right now, that is the only saving grace for USA Basketball. And for quite probably the first time in 29 years of NBA players suiting up for the national team, they heard boos when a game ended — on home soil, no less.

