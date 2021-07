Tropical cyclones’ strong winds are associated with ocean mixing and cold wakes. The cold water that is brought to the surface is rich in nutrients and can trigger photosynthesis that can be observed by satellites. Using satellite, Da et al. [2021] show that there are statistically significant trends in sea surface temperature cooling and primary production associated with tropical cyclones in the past 35 years. Furthermore, this tropical cyclone-induced increase in ocean primary production has partially mitigated the overall decline in primary production due to anthropogenic climate change.