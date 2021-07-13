What Causes Hail in the Summer?
Hail, the irregularly shaped lumps of ice that tumble out of the sky during thunderstorms, is a puzzling precipitation type. It's made of ice and common during the spring and summer months, yet it resembles winter's sleet and graupel. The explanation of how this is possible lies overhead: Although outdoor temperatures might be 70, 80, or 90 degrees F outside your door, tens of thousands of feet aloft, temperatures are typically freezing, 32 degrees F and below.www.treehugger.com
