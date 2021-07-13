Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

What Causes Hail in the Summer?

By Tiffany Means
Tree Hugger
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHail, the irregularly shaped lumps of ice that tumble out of the sky during thunderstorms, is a puzzling precipitation type. It's made of ice and common during the spring and summer months, yet it resembles winter's sleet and graupel. The explanation of how this is possible lies overhead: Although outdoor temperatures might be 70, 80, or 90 degrees F outside your door, tens of thousands of feet aloft, temperatures are typically freezing, 32 degrees F and below.

www.treehugger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clear Ice#Ice Crystals#Baseball#Noaa#Nssl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Massive 'heat dome' will cause worst temperatures of the summer

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports a heat dome will overtake much of the United States over the next week. Some areas may reach up to 15 degrees higher than average. The unrelenting extreme heat in the Pacific Northwest is renewing fears that the numerous wildfires raging in the...
Trafficwdrb.com

What causes highway mirage?

On hot Summer days in the Louisville area while you are out driving, you may look ahead of you down the road and see what looks like a puddle of water in the road, but when you finally get up to where it was, it disappears and isn't even there. Have you ever wondered what this is and what causes it?
EnvironmentBBC

Extreme weather: What causes flash flooding?

Flash flooding affects cities across the world and has become more common because of climate change. Parts of London and the south of England were left underwater after heavy rain in July. What is flash flooding?. Flash floods usually happen during intense rainfall - when the amount of water is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy