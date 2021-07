All implements are held in the fingers, and a golf club is no different. Gripping the club in the palm of the hands prohibits a good club release and causes tension. If you were to hold a hammer in the palm of your hand, it would be difficult to strike a nail squarely. In fact, it would be difficult to utilize any implement or tool by holding it in the palm and not the fingers. Also, the grip pressure should be about the same pressure as holding a fishing pole or tennis racket. The golf mechanics become much easier to apply if golfers would relate it to other tools and athletic equipment, keep it simple.