Kyrie Irving's Top 5 Games

Kyrie Irving earned the third All-NBA honor of his career for his play during the 2020-21 season. Irving’s scoring average of 26.9 points per game was the highest of his 10-year career outside of the injury-shortened 2019-20 season in which he played 20 games. In shooting a career-high 50.6 percent overall, 40.2 percent from 3-point range, and 92.2 percent from the free throw line, Irving became the ninth player in NBA history to hit the 50/40/90 shooting splits in a single season, and the fifth to do so while averaging at least 25.0 points.