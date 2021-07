Just last month, reports emerged that Harrison Ford was injured during the production of Indiana Jones 5, resulting in the shoot undergoing some modifications to compensate for the issue, with The Star now reporting that an unknown performer has also scored an injury on set. This injury, however, appears to have only been a minor setback, as opposed to an encounter that required any updates to the production schedule. The outlet also reported that the injury occurred while filming a scene that appeared to be a parade taking place in Manhattan in the late '60s, which even featured a banner using the phrase "a giant leap for mankind," as made famous by Neil Armstrong during the 1969 Moon landing.