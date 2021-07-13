The City of San Diego is hiring Recreation Aides, Library Assistants, Pool Guards, Junior Planners and more
Do you know anyone looking for a job? As posted on the City of San Diego Facebook @CityofSanDiego: We’re hiring! Open positions at the City of San Diego include Recreation Aides and Leaders, Pool Guards and Managers, Library Assistants, Community Development Specialists and Planners, Laborers, Engineers, Electricians, Police and Dispatch personnel, Water System Technicians, and many more. Sixty four (64) open positions listed on the City’s website as of July 13, 2021. For a list of all open positions, visit https://www.sandiego.gov/empopp.www.universitycitynews.org
