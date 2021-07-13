Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

The City of San Diego is hiring Recreation Aides, Library Assistants, Pool Guards, Junior Planners and more

Posted by 
University City News
University City News
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Do you know anyone looking for a job? As posted on the City of San Diego Facebook @CityofSanDiego: We’re hiring! Open positions at the City of San Diego include Recreation Aides and Leaders, Pool Guards and Managers, Library Assistants, Community Development Specialists and Planners, Laborers, Engineers, Electricians, Police and Dispatch personnel, Water System Technicians, and many more. Sixty four (64) open positions listed on the City’s website as of July 13, 2021. For a list of all open positions, visit https://www.sandiego.gov/empopp.

www.universitycitynews.org

Comments / 0

University City News

University City News

San Diego, CA
65
Followers
381
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

University City Community Association (UCCA) is the source for local news in University City, a neighborhood of San Diego, California, through print media and its University City News website.

 https://www.universitycitynews.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Recreation Aides#Library Assistants#Water System Technicians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy