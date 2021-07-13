Cancel
Irving, TX

PVAMU to use newly awarded grant from Fluor to establish engineering scholarship program

pvamu.edu
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article Texas (July 13, 2021) – Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) is the grateful recipient of $240,000 from Fluor Corporation, an engineering and construction firm headquartered in Irving, Texas. One of three Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) slated to receive funds in Fluor’s newly initiated $1 million Engineering Scholar Program for HBCUs, PVAMU will use the money to establish the HBCU Engineering Scholar Program and Global University Sponsorship Program (GUSP) in its Roy G. Perry College of Engineering.

www.pvamu.edu

