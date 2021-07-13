Scappoose Police Department: June 26-July 1, 2021

This week's calls include: a domestic violence suspect, a smashed church window and a negotiated investigation.

Saturday, June 26

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 33000 block of Southeast Maple Street. The suspect fled the scene but was later located on July 1. A 58-year-old St. Helens man was arrested for assault IV (domestic violence), strangulation and interfering with making a report.

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check of a motorist that had fallen asleep in the drive-thru at McDonald's, 33558 S.W. Havlik Drive. Following an investigation, a 40-year-old Keizer man was arrested for probation violation, theft I, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.

Monday, June 28

Officers responded to a report of a criminal mischief in the 51000 block of Columbia River Highway. The window of a church was smashed, and a set of keys were found at the scene.

Wednesday, June 30

Officers assisted a Multnomah County sheriff's deputy with a wanted subject who was located in the 51000 block of Columbia River Highway. Following an investigation, a 32-year-old Vancouver, Washington, man was cited on an outstanding Columbia County Circuit Court warrant.

Thursday, July 1

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 52000 block of Southwest Second Street. It was reported a man and woman were fighting. The man was screaming at the woman, hit her, and shoved her back into the home. On arrival, the man would not open the door and an attempt to negotiate was conducted. After some time, he came out and both subjects were detained. Following an investigation, the 49-year-old Scappoose man was arrested for assault IV (domestic violence), menacing, kidnapping, coercion and harassment.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Accounts of events are based on police and eyewitness reports.