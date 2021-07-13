Cancel
Westhampton Beach, NY

For $15,000, spend August in this pretty pink cottage in Westhampton Beach Village

By Dana Schulz
6sqft
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to being ridiculously charming, this three-bedroom house is one of the least expensive rentals in Westhampton Beach Village. It’s available for the month of August for $15,000 or through Labor Day for $18,000. It’s just 1.5 miles from Main Street and 2.5 miles from the beach, and it sits on a half-acre complete with a backyard deck and outdoor shower. It also comes fully furnished, which includes a decked-out home gym.

