A Complete Gear and Equipment List for Scuba Diving

Traveling to go fishing is supposed to be fun. But with the wrong gear, it can be miserable. This gear is for trips to the kinds of places where days can be ruined by inadequate equipment. Everything here lends itself to easy packing in a carry-on or small checked bag, so you can move through the airport and get to where you’re going quickly. Usually, if you’re chartering a boat for an adventure like this, you just have to bring yourself, so we won’t cover rods, reels, or tackle. Your only responsibility is to stay comfortable enough to not complain and piss off the captain. But don’t take this responsibility lightly. A happy captain means more fish, so pack accordingly.