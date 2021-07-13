Cancel
A Complete Gear and Equipment List for Scuba Diving

By Editors' Choice Awards
tripsavvy.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most important steps to planning an unforgettable scuba vacation is deciding what gear to take with you. The full list will differ from trip to trip and depends on a whole range of factors like the weather and water conditions at your destination and the kind of diving you’ll be doing. Love night diving? A fully charged primary and backup torch inevitably require space in your suitcase. Into underwater photography? Don’t forget your camera, housing, strobe, spare batteries, and memory cards. In this article, however, we look at the bare essentials needed for every scuba trip, whether you decide to bring them with you or rent them once you’re there.

#Diving Equipment#Scuba Diving#Dive Center#Din#Bcd#Dive Computer#Spg
