Ice and rust, cream and noir… the sharp juxtapositions in this modern ethereal wedding inspiration are softened through pillowy blooms, flowy fashion and gravity-defying sculptural elements throughout. With a truly artistic capture of movement and mood, the gallery from London-based Kernwell Photography left us breathless in an instant. The husband and wife team translated the story conceptualized by Studio | Between with grace and poetry, while South Events Specialists steered the ship for planning + coordination. We especially adore the voluminous, textured ground floral arrangements from MOS London that despite all odds, seem to growing from the cement itself. The bold, innovative design ideas continue on through cane-back bistro dining chairs, tassel-clad place cards and a trio of modern cakes with wafer paper flair. We can’t wait for you to dive into the modern ethereal wedding ideas on display below!