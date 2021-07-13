Las Cruces International Airport Passes Annual Federal Aviation Administration Inspection

Las Cruces International Airport has passed its annual inspection from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The inspection was conducted by the FAA on June 23 and June 24, 2021. The inspection consisted of three parts: a review of administrative documents kept at the airport, including previous inspection reports, work orders, and training reports of airport staff members and airport tenants. The second part of the inspection was a meeting with staff and firefighters assigned to the Las Cruces Fire Department’s Station 7, which is adjacent to the airport. That part of the inspection consisted of a test of knowledge of fire station staff.