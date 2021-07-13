Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces International Airport Passes Annual Federal Aviation Administration Inspection

las-cruces.org
 14 days ago

Las Cruces International Airport has passed its annual inspection from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The inspection was conducted by the FAA on June 23 and June 24, 2021. The inspection consisted of three parts: a review of administrative documents kept at the airport, including previous inspection reports, work orders, and training reports of airport staff members and airport tenants. The second part of the inspection was a meeting with staff and firefighters assigned to the Las Cruces Fire Department's Station 7, which is adjacent to the airport. That part of the inspection consisted of a test of knowledge of fire station staff.

www.las-cruces.org

