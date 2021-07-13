Mass. COVID-19 Cases on the Rise as Delta Variant Spreads
Though the metrics remain near their recorded low points, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising in Massachusetts as the Delta variant continues to spread. The Department of Public Health confirmed 322 cases of COVID-19 across Friday, Saturday and Sunday compared to 269 total new cases confirmed during the four-day July 4 holiday weekend. After counting about 1,000 new cases for the two-week period that ended July 6, state health officials have confirmed more than 650 new cases in the last six days.www.nbcboston.com
