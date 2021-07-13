Cancel
Massachusetts State

Mass. COVID-19 Cases on the Rise as Delta Variant Spreads

By Colin A. Young
nbcboston.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough the metrics remain near their recorded low points, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising in Massachusetts as the Delta variant continues to spread. The Department of Public Health confirmed 322 cases of COVID-19 across Friday, Saturday and Sunday compared to 269 total new cases confirmed during the four-day July 4 holiday weekend. After counting about 1,000 new cases for the two-week period that ended July 6, state health officials have confirmed more than 650 new cases in the last six days.

New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
ScienceArs Technica

New, deadly bacteria may be lurking in US; CDC warns of three puzzling cases

A deadly soil bacterium common in tropical and subtropical climates has mysteriously infected three people in three different US states, killing at least one, according to a health alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While US cases of the infection periodically pop up in travelers, none of...
Ohio Statenbc24.com

Northwest Ohio sees rise in syphilis cases

TOLEDO, Ohio — For the last year and a half, COVID-19 has been the main disease causing concern. But local health officials are trying to figure out what is causing a drastic spike of syphilis cases in northwest Ohio. "We're a little concerned right now just because of the numbers...
Massachusetts Statenbcboston.com

79 People Dead, 303 Hospitalized in Mass. Breakthrough Cases: Report

At least 79 people have died with COVID-19 in Massachusetts even though they were fully vaccinated, according to a newspaper report, as the more contagious Delta variant continues to spread. The so-called breakthrough cases — cases where fully vaccinated individuals test positive for coronavirus — have so far been rare,...
Public HealthHealthline

Flu, Colds Increasing as COVID-19 Restrictions Are Eased: Here Are the Symptoms for Each Illness

Many health officials expect influenza and cold cases to increase this fall and winter as COVID-19 safety protocols are eased. Experts note many symptoms for the flu and COVID-19 are similar, including fever and body aches. However, breathing difficulty is more common with COVID-19. Health officials say that if you’re not feeling well, you should isolate, hydrate, and get tested.
Dallas, TXABC7 Los Angeles

Traveler hospitalized in Dallas with case of human monkeypox, CDC says

DALLAS, Texas -- A traveler is hospitalized in Dallas with a case of human monkeypox after a recent visit to Nigeria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In a statement issued on Friday, the CDC said the case was confirmed by federal and state health officials...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

COVID-19, Delta Strain Worries Health Officials

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has mutated, and scientists were able to identify several strains. Each variant has its own characteristics, and to identify them easier, the international community of scientists decided to name them Greek names. More than 25.2% of the world population has received one of the available COBID-19 vaccines, meaning that 3.42 billion doses have already been administered. The statistics also show that, unfortunately, countries with a low income have not benefited from the same accessibility to the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines, and just 1% of the people from those countries got at least one shot.
Connecticut StateWestport News

97.8% of COVID-related deaths in CT were unvaccinated, data shows

More than 650 Connecticut residents have died with COVID-19 since the state began broadly vaccinating against the disease — and nearly 98 percent of them were unvaccinated, data shows. Between Feb. 21, when the state solidified its age-based vaccine rollout, and July 1, state records show 651 COVID-related deaths in...

