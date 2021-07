Swarovoski makes another appearance in the sneaker industry with a brand new collaboration with adidas on their Ultra Boost Slip-On. Over the last couple of years, Swarovski has taken the sneaker and streetwear industry by storm. From working on multiple collaborations with Nike, Cactus Plant Flea Market, Supreme and now adidas, the luxurious brand have definitely increased their reach to a more general population with recent releases. Now set to work with The Three Stripes on an Ultra Boost Slip-On, the shimmery crystals will grace your everyday jogger for one of the most luxurious running shoes to date. Featuring an all-black colorway, the Ultra Boost Slip-On arrives with a black primeknit upper and black Boost midsole and outsole. To add to the collaboration, Swarovski crystals grace the leather heel Ultra Boost branded overlay.