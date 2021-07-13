Palm Beach County health director says COVID-19 community spread is on the rise

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County's top health official, Dr. Alina Alonso, has provided an update on the number of COVID-19 cases and vaccination rates. This is the first time in over a month the public has heard from Alonso, the head of the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County. She explained after seeing a downward trend for quite some time, we’re now seeing an uptick in COVID positivity rates and hospitalizations.