Our new local music series is premiering this weekend on Mountain Lake PBS. Plattsburgh Singer/Songwriter Taylor LaValley kicks off the very first episode of “Soundscapes” Saturday, July 17th at 6pm. In the coming weeks you’ll be able to enjoy music from a dozen local artists while taking in stunning scenery from the Adirondacks & Lake Champlain. Watch the series premiere of “Soundscapes” this week and then a new artist every Saturday at 6pm on Mountain Lake PBS.