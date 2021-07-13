Almit Breuer

View more in
Garrison, ND
California State|Posted byCNN
California to require proof of Covid-19 vaccination or regular testing for all state employees and health care workers
CNN — California will require all state employees and health care workers to provide proof of vaccination status or get regular testing amid a surge of cases from the highly contagious Delta variant, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in a press conference Monday. All employees will be required to prove they...
Congress & Courts|Posted byThe Hill
McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUS|Reuters
Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq
WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Monday sealed an agreement formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, more than 18 years after U.S. troops were sent to the country. Coupled with Biden's withdrawal of...
Congress & Courts|Posted byThe Hill
Senate infrastructure talks on shaky grounds
A bipartisan Senate infrastructure group is struggling to break an entrenched stalemate over the final details of their $1.2 trillion proposal, sparking an increasingly public blame game between Democrats and Republicans. The bipartisan group had hoped to return to Washington on Monday with a final agreement in order to quickly...
Utah State|Posted byThe Associated Press
At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm
KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
California State|Posted byThe Associated Press
California’s largest fire burns homes as blazes scorch West
INDIAN FALLS, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest wildfire merged with a smaller blaze and destroyed homes in rugged and remote areas, as numerous other fires burned across the U.S. West. The Dixie Fire had already leveled over a dozen houses and other structures in Northern California when it combined with...
Foreign Policy|Posted byReuters
In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'
BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
POTUS|Posted byReuters
EXCLUSIVE U.S. will not lift travel restrictions, citing Delta variant -official
WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - The United States will not lift any existing travel restrictions "at this point" due to concerns over the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant and the rising number of U.S. coronavirus cases, a White House official told Reuters. The decision, which comes after a senior level...
New York City, NY|Posted byCNN
De Blasio mandates Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for entire NYC municipal work force, including teachers and police
CNN — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that he’s expanding the city’s Covid-19 mandate to require the entire municipal workforce to get vaccinated or start weekly testing by September 13. The mandate will cover employees in the school system as well as police and fire departments,...
Brooklyn, NY|Posted byThe Hill
Trump inauguration chair pleads not guilty to illegal lobbying
Tom Barrack, a former outside campaign adviser to former President Trump , has pleaded not guilty to illegal lobbying charges, ABC News reported. In a Brooklyn, N.Y., court hearing Monday, the federal magistrate judge ordered for Barrack to be released on a $250 million bond, along with $5 million in cash.
