The Best (And Only) Uyghur Restaurants In NYC

This wasn’t an easy list to make. There were nights we woke up screaming, having dreamed of burgers chasing us along cliffsides, asking why they hadn’t made the cut. Whole days were spent in conference rooms with no food or water and no one going in or out until we came to a consensus. And while some of that might be an exaggeration, you should know that we have eaten a lot of burgers and we are, in fact, burger experts. So here it is: our list of the 23 best burgers in NYC. Trust us when we say that you’ll want to know what every single one of these tastes like.