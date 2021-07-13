The Best (And Only) Uyghur Restaurants In NYC
Uyghur cuisine comes from the minority Uyghur people of the Xinjiang province in China, and it typically involves a variety of meats (such as chicken, beef, and mutton) and vegetables like carrots, bell peppers, and onions, combined with rice or noodles. It’s heavily influenced by Central Asian Turkic groups like the Tajiks and Kazakhs and utilizes both Middle Eastern spices and kebabs, along with Eastern Chinese staples like pulled noodles, and mixes it all up to produce something distinctly delicious. Below you’ll find the only six Uyghur restaurants in NYC (and our picks on what you should order), but we hope to see more open up in the future.www.theinfatuation.com
