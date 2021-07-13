Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

What’s Youngkin Afraid Of?

baconsrebellion.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee for governor has declined to participate in what has become a traditional kick-off for gubernatorial candidates, a debate at the annual meeting of the Virginia Bar Association. His reason — the moderator gave $250 in 2010 to a Haitian disaster relief fund run by the Clinton Foundation. Never mind that the proposed moderator, Judy Woodruff, is a prize-winning journalist and has moderated Presidential debates, as well as several of the VBA debates.

www.baconsrebellion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Woodruff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidential Debates#Virginia Peninsula#Republican#Haitian#The Clinton Foundation#Vba#Liberty University#Hampton University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
ElectionsStamford Advocate

Campaign finance reports: McAuliffe leads Youngkin in cash

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe significantly outraised Republican Glenn Youngkin in the most recent campaign-finance reports, with McAuliffe also holding a significant lead in cash on hand. Reports filed Thursday and Friday with the Department of Elections show that McAuliffe raised $7.4 million in cash in the...
ElectionsPosted by
The Hill

Youngkin raises $3.4 million in June

Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin raised $3.4 million, with no personal loans, last month, according to his campaign. Youngkin's campaign has brought in a total of $19.5 million since launching in January. Virginia politics reporter Brandon Jarvis was the first to report on Youngkin's June haul. The GOP nominee previously...
Grundy, VAcbs19news

Youngkin's campaign says will participate in three debates

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin's campaign says he will be participating in three debates. According to a release, the first of these debates will take place in late August with Hampton University, Liberty University and the Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce. The second is...
Electionswymt.com

McAuliffe outpaces Youngkin in most recent fundraising report

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The November election is still months away, but the competition for campaign cash is playing out in mid-year finance reports. In the race for Governor, Democrat Terry McAuliffe raised more than $7 million during the latest reporting period, outpacing Republican Glenn Youngkin by more than two to one.
Electionstennesseestar.com

Youngkin to Skip Virginia Bar Association Debate over Moderator’s Conflict of Interest

Gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin will not participate in the Virginia Bar Association’s upcoming debate due to a conflict of interest presented by the moderator. The Virginia Star reported last week that Youngkin’s campaign was considering sitting out of the debate if PBS’ Judy Woodruff was named the moderator. Woodruff customarily moderates the Virginia Bar Association’s gubernatorial debate.
POTUSWashington Post

Glenn Youngkin’s rookie mistake

Virginia Republicans were looking for a clean break and a fresh face to distance themselves from the immediate past president who remains deeply unpopular in the commonwealth. They thought they found him in newcomer Glenn Youngkin, a self-made hedge fund multimillionaire with a blank political slate who could finance his own campaign.
Virginia Stateroyalexaminer.com

Youngkin, Sears, Miyares release assessment of Virginia’s economy

Republican nominee for governor Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor Winsome Sears, and Republican nominee for attorney general Jason Miyares released the following assessment and statements on July 14, 2021, regarding Virginia’s economy following CNBC’s report. While business accolades are good for the Commonwealth, Virginia is not performing like the top state for business, and disappointingly, Virginia ranks among the worst states for the cost of living (#32) and cost of doing business (#26), and in the middle of the country for infrastructure (#24).
Virginia StatePosted by
The Hill

Trump offers support for Youngkin in Virginia governor's race

Former President Trump on Monday doubled down on his support for Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin and suggested that a failure to embrace him and his “America First movement” would come with a political cost. In a statement issued through his leadership PAC, Trump accused the GOP’s 2017 nominee...
Virginia Statethecentersquare.com

Youngkin, McAuliffe disagree on the status of Virginia’s economy

(The Center Square) – The two contending candidates to be Virginia’s next governor have vastly different views about the status of Virginia’s economy and the trajectory on which it’s heading. Last week, CNBC ranked Virginia as the best state for business, but some of its new criteria led to questions...
Virginia StateAugusta Free Press

AARP Virginia encourages Youngkin to participate in The People’s Debate

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. “We were disappointed to see that The People’s Debate wasn’t among the forums Mr. Youngkin has announced he will participate in,” said AARP Virginia State Director Jim Dau. “As a courtesy to the Youngkin campaign, we extended the deadline to accept our invitation to July 30, but due to the lead time needed to prepare for the broadcast, we can’t wait longer.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy