What’s Youngkin Afraid Of?

Republican nominee for governor Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor Winsome Sears, and Republican nominee for attorney general Jason Miyares released the following assessment and statements on July 14, 2021, regarding Virginia’s economy following CNBC’s report. While business accolades are good for the Commonwealth, Virginia is not performing like the top state for business, and disappointingly, Virginia ranks among the worst states for the cost of living (#32) and cost of doing business (#26), and in the middle of the country for infrastructure (#24).