Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Coca-Cola launches reformulated Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in the US

By Rachel Arthur contact
Food Navigator
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoca-Cola Zero Sugar is rolling out with a new recipe and packaging in the US, with the product promising ‘an even more iconic Coke taste’. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is a zero calorie and zero sugar alternative to Coca-Cola, with the aim of mirroring its taste as closely as possible (distinct from Diet Coke, which is positioned around a ‘lighter taste’). Zero Sugar was launched in 2005 and reformulated in 2017 to align the taste closer to Coca-Cola; with the new recipe aiming to close the gap further.

www.foodnavigator-usa.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coca Cola Zero Sugar#Coca Cola Zero Sugar#Coke#Coca Cola Tm#Coca Cola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Coca-Cola's Unusual Options Activity

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) shares experienced unusual options activity on Monday. The stock price moved down to $56.97 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
Public Healthmediapost.com

Coca-Cola Doubles Marketing Spend As Channels Rise Above COVID

The Coca-Cola Co. is crediting increased consumer mobility and a doubling of marketing spending for second quarter financial results that surprised many on Wall Street. Investment banking firm Cowen had forecast Q2 revenue growth of 27% from the world’s market share leader in carbonated soft drinks, but Coca-Cola posted growth of 41% for the period ended July 2.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
InsideHook

Review: Is the Revamped Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Any Good in Cocktails?

What we’re drinking: Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, a reformulated take on the iconic brand’s zero-sugar, zero-calorie soda. Wait, isn’t this a place where you normally review booze? Usually, but sometimes we go booze adjacent. Also, we’ve written about Coke products as mixers before, so for this review, we’re not only going to examine this reformulated zero-sugar Coke, we’re also going to try it as a mixer with whiskey, tequila and rum.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Snack Bars Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide Kellogg, Nestle, Soul Sprout

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Snack Bars Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Snack Bars Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Snack Bars market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Snack Bars Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Food & Drinksthecountrycook.net

COCA-COLA AND PEANUTS

This Coca-Cola and Peanuts is an old-school southern drink with a long and interesting history. It's a convenient drink and snack in one!. The story goes that this Coca-Cola and Peanuts combination drink/snack originated in the 1920's. Hard-working, blue collar workers (who did not have easy access to wash their hands during breaks) didn't want to get their snacks dirty so they would dump their peanuts into their Coke bottles. Coca-Cola, at the time, was a daily staple drink and this snack idea made huge headway from Georgia all the way up to Virginia. It was especially popular in the Appalachian region where miners quickly caught on to the practical idea. P.S. - it's really good with Mountain Dew too!
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Coca-Cola Rebounds in a Big Way

Sales for the beverage-making giant are back above 2019 levels. The company's profit margin is higher thanks to rising prices and reduced expenses. Coke is now expecting double-digit percentage organic sales gains in 2021. The soda rebound is in full swing. This week, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) reported a sharp sales recovery...
Delta, PAMetro International

Coca-Cola leans on early pandemic lessons to prepare for Delta variant hit

(Reuters) -Coca-Cola Co will rely on its pandemic-tested strategy of focusing on bigger brands and doubling down on its supply chain to combat a potential impact from the Delta variant of the coronavirus, its finance chief said on Wednesday. CFO John Murphy’s comments come as the re-opening of global economies...
Financial ReportsPosted by
IBTimes

Coca-Cola Pops As Reopening Boosts Earnings

Coca-Cola reported a big jump in quarterly profits Wednesday, scoring higher sales in North America and other markets where economic activity sprung back to life following coronavirus restrictions. The soda giant's second quarter results benefited from the striking contrast with the year-ago period, which was buffeted by the sudden halt...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Coca-Cola raises FY guidance following rebound in demand

Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc. Soft drinks maker Coca-Cola raised its full-year revenue guidance on Wednesday amid a rebound in demand thanks to a reopening US economy. Coca-Cola said organic revenue grew 37% in the three months ended 2 July, ahead of analysts' expectations for 29.3% growth, while earnings of $0.68 per share also topped expectations for a print of $0.56 each.
MarketsStreet.Com

Is This the Best Time to Buy Coca-Cola?

First the good news. Coca-Cola (KO) reported the firm's second quarter financial performance on Wednesday morning. The global purveyor of soft drinks and other beverages reported earnings growth for a second consecutive quarter on revenue growth for a first quarter after four consecutive quarters of year over year contraction. For...
StocksForbes

Coca-Cola: A Stock That Rallied More Than 4% In A Week

Coca-Cola stock (NYSE: KO) jumped more than 4% in just the last one week. In the last ten days, also, the rise has been more than 4% while in the last one month the stock is up almost 2%. The primary reason for the rally in the last one week has been the strength the stock is displaying as the company nears its Q2 2021 results announcement. KO is expected to report EPS of $0.55, which would mark a 31% y-o-y rise, while revenues are expected to grow 29% to $9.25 billion in the quarter. Coca-Cola is also innovating with its offerings, especially Coca-Cola Zero Sugar by trying to give it a refreshing taste and new packaging. Rising health consciousness along with the demand for fresh flavors has been driving the sale of beverages in recent times. Keeping this trend in mind, Coca-Cola has optimized the flavors of the existing Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, while retaining its core ingredients and nutritional content.
StocksBenzinga

Mike Khouw's Coca-Cola Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO). He said the stock has not yet reached its pre-pandemic highs and it is providing about a 3% dividend yield, which lands some level of support. The company is going to report earnings on Wednesday and the stock...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

5 Most Unusual Coca-Cola Beverage Experiments

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) is back to tinkering with its formulas. This time it is with a newly announced update to its Coca-Cola Zero Sugar product, the successor to the Coca-Cola Zero that was discontinued in 2017 after 12 years on the market. The company is no stranger to...
Businesstalesbuzz.com

Coca-Cola to change Coke Zero — and consumers are nervous

Coca-Cola is about to change the formula for Coke Zero — and some soda drinkers are having flashbacks. Later this month, new versions of Coke Zero Sugar will be arriving on store shelves as Coke looks to fend off competition from Pepsi Zero Sugar. The new recipe, as well as...
Food & Drinksthedieline.com

New Coke Zero Recipe Makes American Debut In New Coca-Cola Packaging

For two days every year, a phenomenon occurs over the island borough of Manhattan, where the azimuth of the sun as it rises or sets aligns with the city’s grid system. When this happens, you can observe the full sun between the concrete and glass canyons running north and south. The first person to publicly note and name the event, Manhattanhenge (a play on Stonehenge), was astrophysicist, science communicator, and native New Yorker Neil DeGrasse Tyson, as early as 2003, according to the word wonks at Oxford English Dictionary.
Economywashingtonnewsday.com

Coca-Cola introduces a new flavor for its Coca-Cola Zero Sugar beverage.

Coca-Cola introduces a new flavor for its Coca-Cola Zero Sugar beverage. Coca-Cola has modified the flavor of their Coca-Cola Zero-Sugar soft drink, which has aroused questions among those who remember “The Cola Wars” of the 1980s. “Deliver an even more famous Coke taste,” the Atlanta-based company stated. Coca-Cola has increased...

Comments / 0

Community Policy