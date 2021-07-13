Coca-Cola launches reformulated Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in the US
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is rolling out with a new recipe and packaging in the US, with the product promising ‘an even more iconic Coke taste’. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is a zero calorie and zero sugar alternative to Coca-Cola, with the aim of mirroring its taste as closely as possible (distinct from Diet Coke, which is positioned around a ‘lighter taste’). Zero Sugar was launched in 2005 and reformulated in 2017 to align the taste closer to Coca-Cola; with the new recipe aiming to close the gap further.www.foodnavigator-usa.com
