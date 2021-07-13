First-time France: where to go and what to do

Summer is nearly half over and somehow you haven’t gotten around to taking that much-needed vacation. No worries, fall is on the way, and it is an ideal time to travel. You might find prices on all things travel-related cheaper, and with kids back in school, you can be sure that there will be fewer crowds. Plan now for a romantic soiree with your sweetie. Push the envelope a bit, instead of staying stateside, go big and go abroad. It’s likely that for nearly two years there was precious little travel, so you two have earned it.