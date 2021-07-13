Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

First-time France: where to go and what to do

By Nicola Williams
lonelyplanet.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrance is the world’s top tourist destination for good reason – artistic and architectural masterpieces, remarkable museums and natural landscapes, and a history harking back far beyond the Romans. Top it off with fine wine, food, and a culinary culture that permeates through every city and small town. This first-timer's guide to things to do in France can help you narrow down the best places to go, along with other top tips to make the most of your visit.

www.lonelyplanet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renoir
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris France#To France#French History#Northern France#Romans#Parisian#Berthillon#Paris Greeter#Riviera#Belle Poque Architecture#The Pont Du Gard#The Gorges Du Verdon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Europe
Related
Lifestylegonomad.com

Bucket Lists: Where In the World Do We Want to Go?

The Most-Searched ‘Bucket list’ Travel Experiences in the World. Despite closures throughout the past year, people still searched for information about cruising the Nile, visiting the Eiffel Tower, and touring the Roman Colosseum. People may not have traveled much during the past year, but that didn’t stop them from searching...
LifestyleTelegraph

What to do if you were planning on going to Italy this summer

Italy has extended at the last opportunity its requirement for Britons to self-isolate for five days on arrival in the country. The rule, introduced in June, was due to expire on July 30, but will now be kept in place until August 30, the health minister Roberto Speranza said late on Thursday.
Lifestylelonelyplanet.com

Best parks and gardens in Barcelona

With its exquisite Modernist architecture, unbeatable fine-dining and Mediterranean, cosmopolitan attitude, it's easy to see why Barcelona has become such an acclaimed city for globe-trotting travelers. The city's parks and gardens are less well known–an oversight considering the abundance of green spaces in the Catalan capital. Exploring them is one of the best ways to get a feel for Barcelona's diverse neighborhoods.
Lifestylecruiseindustrynews.com

Viking Welcomes Passengers Back for River Voyages in France

Viking has marked the official restart of its popular river itineraries in France, marking the latest milestone as the company resumes operations in Europe, according to a press release. Guests are now embarking journeys on the Seine and Rhône rivers for the Paris & the Heart of Normandy, Lyon &...
Lifestylelonelyplanet.com

The 7 most scenic road trips in Switzerland

Switzerland might look tiny on paper, but with most of its land gobbled up by the Alps, this little European nation packs in a lot of vertical. Wherever you go, you’re in for one hell of a drive: roads unfurl along the shores of great lakes to glaciers, mountain passes corkscrew up to fairy-tale medieval castles, and, on the high roads, every glorious bend makes you want to screech to a halt and yodel in delight.
Lifestylearchitecturaldigest.com

8 of the Hottest New Hotels in Paris, the French Riviera, Versailles, and Beyond

Luxury-seeking travelers are spoiled for choice when it comes to hotels in France: The country has always had a blockbuster lineup of ultra-upscale properties to stay in. Paris alone is home to a collection of palace hotels where a night’s stay starts in the four figures— there’s the Hôtel de Crillon, for example, and Hôtel Plaza Athénée with its signature 1,900 red geraniums adorning the façade. The South of France has its own icons, with Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, in Antibes, among the top picks.
Traveltravelawaits.com

Best Romantic Fall Getaways In The World

Summer is nearly half over and somehow you haven’t gotten around to taking that much-needed vacation. No worries, fall is on the way, and it is an ideal time to travel. You might find prices on all things travel-related cheaper, and with kids back in school, you can be sure that there will be fewer crowds. Plan now for a romantic soiree with your sweetie. Push the envelope a bit, instead of staying stateside, go big and go abroad. It’s likely that for nearly two years there was precious little travel, so you two have earned it.
Lifestylelonelyplanet.com

Do you need a visa to go to Germany?

Entering Germany is usually a very straightforward procedure. If you’re arriving from any of the 25 other Schengen countries, such as the Netherlands, Poland, Austria or the Czech Republic, you do not have to show your passport or go through customs in Germany, no matter your nationality. However, if you're...
Travellonelyplanet.com

One-of-a-kind adventures in Greece

Greece boasts thousands of miles of sandy and rocky coasts, hundreds of islands, and crystal clear waters in every conceivable shade of blue. Combined with the robust and millennia-old culture that soaks every part of the country, it's not hard to see why it has remained a popular destination for relaxing vacations.
TravelTravelPulse

Best Things To Do In Croatia Right Now

There’s more to Croatia than Game of Thrones, apparently. I’m only kidding since I’ve actually never watched the show, but some people really do flock to this Southeastern European country because they saw it in the famed series and want to experience GOT scenery in real life. Earlier this year,...
Worldinthesnow.com

Big Tour Ops Recommence Holidays To the Mountains

The easing of restrictions on travel mean that the UK’s two largest holiday companies are potentially resuming summer trips to the Alps in August, whilst pushing sales of ski holidays for next winter too. Inghams say they’re re-starting travel to destinations in Switzerland from 31st July 2021, with Crystal saying...
Worldlonelyplanet.com

A holiday in Galle

Galle is breathtaking. Galle is picture-perfect, it belongs on a postcard, every part of it. From the horizon far upon the ocean to the ever-smiling faces of the locals, all of Galle is stunning enough to be captured, preserved forever. Lavanya Kar recalls her perfect holiday to the beach town in Sri Lanka.
Lifestylelonelyplanet.com

The top 11 parks in Berlin

No city delivers on the freedom of urban oases quite like the German capital. Berlin, in all its gritty graffiti-and-techno glory, might not be the first location that comes to mind for green space. But almost half of the city is green, open space, including about 2500 public parks and gardens.
Australiabusinesstraveller.com

IHG to open Holiday Inn Werribee in Australia

IHG’s Holiday Inn brand is opening a hotel in Melbourne’s West. The Holiday Inn brand, has undergone a global transformation over the last 18-months and its fresh design includes innovative open lobbies and incredible F&B. Holiday Inn Werribee is located in the heart of Werribee, and offers easy access to...
EnvironmentFOX Carolina

Turkey evacuates panicked tourists by boat from wildfires

ISTANBUL (AP) — Panicked tourists in Turkey hurried to the seashore to wait for rescue boats after being told to evacuate some hotels in the Aegean resort town of Bodrum due to the dangers posed by nearby wildfires. The death toll from wildfires raging in Turkey’s Mediterranean towns has risen to six after two forest workers were killed, according to the country’s health minister. Fires across Turkey since Wednesday have burned down forests and some settlements, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate. Wildfires are common in Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean regions during the arid summer months. A heat wave across southern Europe, fed by hot air from Africa has led to wildfires across the Mediterranean.

Comments / 0

Community Policy