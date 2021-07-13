Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

COVID-19 News: WHO Warns Against Mixing and Matching Vaccines and More

biospace.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the U.S. appears to be beating back COVID-19, it’s still raging in many parts of the world, and studies and trials are still ongoing. Here’s a look at some of today’s top COVID-19 stories. WHO Warns Against Mixing and Matching COVID-19 Vaccines. Although there have been discussions about using...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19#Observational Study#Covid 19 News#Astrazeneca Oxford#Eccmid#Edvt#Thai#Nrx Pharmaceuticals#Quantum Leap#Aviptadil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
Country
India
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Biology
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Microbiology
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsWAFF

Warning added to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

Learn more about the variant doctors are most concerned about at this time. Experts say the Delta variant will be "hyper-regionalized," and states with the lowest vaccination rates, including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Wyoming, are most at risk. TN Valley Coronavirus. Vaccine helps after COVID. Updated: Jun. 23, 2021...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued a New COVID Warning

Coronavirus cases are on the rise again in your state, as the Delta variant rips through unvaccinated people and threatens to spin-off more mutants. Concerned about the spread, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, offered a wake-up call warning on CNN. Read on for six pieces of essential advice given this whole new ballgame—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthL.A. Weekly

Those Who Get COVID-19 After Getting The Pfizer Vaccine Also Suffer From This

Breakthrough COVID-19 is causing a lot of stress for people who are inoculated. Here’s what these infections have in common in people who have the Pfizer vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines have curbed the pandemic, being the only measure capable of enforcing some control. While the initial months of the year were marked by a sharp decline of COVID-19 cases, this hasn’t been the case over the last couple of weeks, with new variants in circulation and groups of people who have yet to be inoculated. Then there’s breakthrough COVID-19.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Vaccine antibody levels start to wane at around 2–3 months

Total antibody levels appear to start declining from as early as six weeks after complete vaccination and can reduce by more than 50% over 10 weeks, according to new data from UCL's Virus Watch study. These findings were consistent across all groups of people regardless of age, chronic illnesses or...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Voice

COVID-19 Vaccine Proves 99.999% Effective In New Jersey

Forty-nine individuals who were fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 have died through July 12 in New Jersey, news reports say. In other words, the vaccine has proven to be 99.999 percent effective. Department of Health spokeswoman Donna Leusner told NJ Advance Media on Wednesday that more than half of those people had...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Israel: Pfizer vaccine allows infection but prevents severe illness

A new study released this week from Israel’s Health Ministry found that while the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is highly effective at preventing severe COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant, it was much less effective than the health agency previously thought at protecting people from infection. The study, conducted from June...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Bell's palsy IS linked to the COVID-19 vaccine: Man, 61, developed rare facial paralysis that occurs in just 0.02% of patients after both shots of Pfizer

COVID-19 vaccines are linked to the risk of developing Bell's palsy, a new report from the UK's National Health Service (NHS) suggests. Researchers detailed the case of a 61-year-old man in England who receive both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. After each dose, he developed facial paralysis shortly thereafter,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Independent

People should not do ‘vaccine shopping’ by deciding to mix and match jabs themselves, WHO warns

The World Health Organisation’s chief scientist has warned people against “vaccine shopping” whereby individuals decide to mix-and-match coronavirus vaccines themselves.Soumya Swaminathan said people should follow all relevant public health advice before taking such decisions.“I really want to caution folks because there is a tendency now for people in countries with enough availability of vaccines to voluntarily start thinking about an additional dose,” she told a press conference.“There are people who are thinking about mixing and matching. We receive a lot of queries from people who say they have taken one and are planning to take another one.”The WHO’s chief...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

COVID-19 Delta Strain Triggers Different Symptoms

The Delta strain (B.1.617.2 variant), which originated in India back in December, has been taking over the planet, and it is now the dominant variant in many countries, including the U.S. The World Health Organization (WHO) has labelled the Delta strain a ‘variant of concern’. This means that the strain is more dangerous than other mutations suffered by the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, identified in Wuhan in 2019.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Nasal swabs reveal muted antiviral response in patients who developed severe COVID-19

Over the past 18 months, researchers have learned much about COVID-19 and its viral cause, SARS-CoV-2. They know how the virus enters the body, coming in through the nose and mouth and beginning its infection in the mucus layers of the nasal passageway. They know that infections that remain in the upper airway are likely to be mild or asymptomatic, while infections that progress down the airway to the lungs are much more severe and can lead to fatal diseases. And they have identified common risk factors for severe diseases, like age, gender, and obesity. But there are still many unanswered questions -- such as when, and where, the course of severe COVID-19 is determined. Does the pathway to severe disease begin only after the body has failed to control mild disease, or could it start much earlier than that?

Comments / 0

Community Policy