Clubs in England can reopen from 19th July, UK Government confirms

By Martin Guttridge-Hewitt
djmag.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK Government has confirmed that nightclubs in England can reopen on 19th July, with most remaining COVID-19 restrictions to be removed as previously outlined. Limits on the number of people who can meet inside will end, and face masks will no longer be required — although people are urged to continue wearing coverings on public transport and in other crowded settings. Businesses, including events, are also being advised to use vaccine passports.

