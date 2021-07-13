Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Hulu's McCartney 3,2,1 Deconstructs a Legend

By Black Writers Week
Roger Ebert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick Rubin is a master at getting an artist to actively deconstruct their work. Tom Petty used his expertise for his landmark, stripped-down album Wildflowers; Andrew Dice Clay created his best work (The Day the Laughter Died) when Rubin placed the raunchy comedian in a sparsely attended NY comedy club, filled with non-fans and let Clay fight his way out. Johnny Cash's last album, American IV: The Man Comes Around, was a massive hit (with a Nine Inch Nails cover) because of how Rubin isolated the spirit of Cash's career, and then brought it back to restrained guitar and piano basics.

www.rogerebert.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Rubin
Person
Tom Petty
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
George Martin
Person
George Harrison
Person
Mccartney
Person
John Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hulu#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicEsquire

In "McCartney 3,2,1," Paul Reveals the Secrets Behind the Beatles' Songwriting Sucess

The Beatles were first and foremost a studio band. They famously quit touring in 1966 following a performance at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park during the height of Beatlemania. It was just as well for the lads from Liverpool because the group was truly at its best, and arguably its worst too, when they were left to tinker with their toys at Abbey Road; to create songs without consideration for how they might be able to reproduce them in a live setting.
MusicCBS News

Inside a legendary Prince guitar solo

In 2004, at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Prince delivered one of his most famous guitar solos of all time. Performing "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" alongside Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, and others, Prince stole the show with an inspired tribute George Harrison. Both Prince and...
Musickezi.com

'McCartney 3,2,1' takes the former Beatle on a magical walk down memory lane

"Senior citizen reminisces about music" -- in black and white, no less -- doesn't sound like a classic elevator pitch, until you see that guy is Paul McCartney, leading a magical tour down memory lane for the Beatles, their influences and a whole lot else. Playing on Hulu, "McCartney 3,2,1" will soon have company from Peter Jackson's Disney+ project, but like the man used to say, live and let live.
MusicCNET

Deepfake version of young Paul McCartney reveals himself to be... Beck?

He's a Beatle, baby, not a loser this time. In a new video using deepfake technology, what appears to be a younger, so much younger than today version of Paul McCartney is seen dancing through a hotel hallway and other scenes. Eventually, in an unnerving scene, Young McCartney pulls off a mask to reveal himself as singer Beck. Turns out it's all been a video for Find My Way, a song by the two musicians on the remix album McCartney III Imagined.
MusicWhittier Daily News

How Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin teamed up to talk Beatles and solo music for Hulu series

The Beatles are likely the most documented, examined and celebrated musicians in books, film and TV of the last 60 years. This fall will bring Paul McCartney’s book “The Lyrics” and the Peter Jackson Disney+ docuseries “Get Back.” Still, when iconic producer Rick Rubin started talking to Paul McCartney, they found the impetus for a new project: “McCartney, 3, 2, 1,” a six-part docuseries on Hulu premiering July 16 in which Rubin and McCartney take apart some of the songwriter’s classics to look at the parts that made up the whole.
MoviesGuitar Player

Watch the Official Trailer for The Beatles’ New Film, McCartney 3,2,1

In the new six-part documentary series from Hulu – McCartney 3,2,1 – Paul McCartney is interviewed by none other than multiple Grammy Award-winning producer Rick Rubin. Rubin – whose previous work includes the likes of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Johnny Cash, and Red Hot Chili Peppers – goes deep with McCartney, gleaning tales of The Beatles’ storied career while discussing the band’s creative process and broad musical influences.
Celebritiesneuhoffmedialafayette.com

Paul McCartney’s ‘McCartney 3, 2, 1’ Premieres Tonight On Hulu

Premiering tonight (July 16th) on Hulu is the Paul McCartney / Rick Rubin docuseries, titled, McCartney 3, 2, 1. The six-part, limited series finds the former-Beatle and famed record producer discussing all aspects of his 60-year-career. McCartney and Rubin serve as two of the project's executive producers, with the series being directed by Zachary Heinzerling.
Entertainment959theriver.com

All The Beatles Secrets Revealed In Hulu’s ‘McCartney 3,2,1’ Documentary

A new documentary that reveals the secrets behind The Beatles has made its way to Hulu. “McCartney 3,2,1” finds Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin sitting down to discuss the behind-the-scenes magic surrounding the legendary group. McCartney reveals their album, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” would’ve never been a thing...
Celebritiesswiowanewssource.com

Heinzerling: 'Rubin and McCartney geeked out' in 'McCartney 3,2,1'

Director Zachary Heinzerling reveals how Paul McCartney and music producer Rick Rubin discussed, enjoyed and generally 'geeked out' to the Beatles famous hits in his new film "McCartney 3,2,1." (July 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Musicwmgk.com

Andre Gardner Reviews “Paul McCartney 3 2 1” on HULU

Among many musicians and music fans, Rick Rubin is revered, and rightly so. Having amassed a resume that would make any producer and record executive green with envy, Rubin’s producing discography alone reads like the soundtrack of our lives. Yet, like so many incredibly famous people who’ve been in a...
Celebrities947wls.com

Paul McCartney / Rick Rubin doc ‘McCartney 3, 2, 1’ is on Hulu TODAY

Right now on Hulu is the Paul McCartney / Rick Rubin docuseries, titled, McCartney 3, 2, 1. The six-part, limited series finds the former-Beatle and famed record producer discussing all aspects of his 60-year-career. McCartney and Rubin serve as two of the project’s executive producers, with the series being directed by Zachary Heinzerling.
Musicthefocus.news

What is Rick Rubin’s net worth? The producer helped The Beatles become mega wealthy and, inspired by new Hulu documentary McCartney 3, 2, 1, people want to know more about the man behind the music.

McCartney 3, 2, 1 is a docuseries that premiered on streaming service Hulu on Friday July 16. Paul McCartney and producer Rick Rubin revisit the making of the musician’s song catalogue in the six part series. REACTION: Twitter reacts to Jason Roy’s bleach-blonde hairdo. “The point of the series is...
EntertainmentPosted by
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Space Jam,' 'McCartney 3,2,1'

July 16 (UPI) -- LeBron James plays basketball with the Looney Tunes in Space Jam: A New Legacy, Paul McCartney looks back on his career in McCartney 3,2,1 and Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong star in new musical comedy series Schmigadoon! this weekend. In addition, Making the Cut returns for...
MusicSFGate

John Mayer's 'Sob Rock': Deconstructing the Album's '80s-Inspired Visuals

The artwork and marketing campaign for John Mayer’s new album, “Sob Rock,” features the sort of imagery that pulls you in. That’s because its 1980s-inspired look spurs more questions than answers — is the music retro or just the visuals? Are you meant to laugh or groan? Is the homage related to a specific release from the past?
Musicimdb.com

‘McCartney 3, 2, 1’ Review: Paul Leads a Hulu Documentary That’s a Musical Commentary Track for the Ages

In almost any other context, starting off a Beatles-related documentary with clips from their legendary 1964 Ed Sullivan Show performance would be a red flag. It’s such an instant, ubiquitous shorthand for the band that setting the stage that way feels like a cheat. Yet, deploying it is one of the first examples that the latest Hulu documentary series “McCartney 3, 2, 1” is having fun with convention and using it for its own purpose.
EntertainmentPosted by
Salon

"McCartney 3, 2, 1" is Hulu's engaging series delving into the Beatles' songwriting magic

Hulu's "McCartney 3, 2,1" is, quite simply, the most engaging documentary ever made about the songwriting exploits of popular music's most successful composer. Directed by Zachary Heinzerling — the filmmaker behind Beyoncé's "Self-Titled" web doc — the six-part series finds Paul McCartney and producer Rick Rubin deconstructing one great Beatles tune and McCartney solo composition after another.

Comments / 0

Community Policy