Hulu's McCartney 3,2,1 Deconstructs a Legend

The Beatles were first and foremost a studio band. They famously quit touring in 1966 following a performance at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park during the height of Beatlemania. It was just as well for the lads from Liverpool because the group was truly at its best, and arguably its worst too, when they were left to tinker with their toys at Abbey Road; to create songs without consideration for how they might be able to reproduce them in a live setting.