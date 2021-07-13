Cancel
Stocks

Stock indexes notch more records ahead of earnings reports

Minot Daily News
 13 days ago

(AP) — Banks led stocks to modest gains on Wall Street Monday, nudging the major stock indexes to more record highs ahead of a busy week of corporate earnings reports from big U.S. companies. The S&P 500 gained 0.3% after bouncing back from an early stumble. The benchmark index, which...

www.minotdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
StocksPosted by
KRMG

Stocks shake off a wobbly start and finish slightly higher

Stocks shook off a wobbly start and finished slightly higher on Wall Street, edging major indexes a bit further into record territory. The S&P 500 managed a gain of 0.2% Monday, as did the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Strength in communications and energy companies outweighed weakness in other sectors. Investors are still monitoring a steady flow of corporate earnings and will be on the lookout for clues from the Federal Reserve about when it might start winding down its extraordinary support measures for the economy. The Fed releases its latest policy statement on Wednesday. Bitcoin rose to $38,700.
Stocksinvesting.com

4 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy as the Market Makes New Highs

The solid second-quarter earnings reported by industry leaders has offset the market pullback witnessed last Monday, allowing benchmark indexes to rally for four consecutive days to close at record highs on Friday. While the relatively expensive mega-cap stocks drove the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite's performance last week, cheaper tech stocks Fujitsu (FJTSY), Sharp (OTC:SHCAY), LG Display (NYSE:LPL), and SolarWinds (SWI) are also expected to benefit from the growing optimism surrounding the tech industry in the near term. So, let’s discuss some more.Benchmark indexes shrugged off concerns related to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant to close at record highs last Friday. Investors’ concerns about a potential market correction were offset by the impressive earnings reported by industry leaders. According to Factset, 24% of the S&P 500 companies reported second-quarter results as of July 23, and 88% of them beat consensus estimates, which is above the five-year 75% average. Following the stock market rout on July 19, the benchmark indexes reported four consecutive days of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 35,000 for the first time on July 23, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 3.6% over the past five days to close at record 14,846.06 points.
StocksPlainview Daily Herald

US indexes wobble in muted trading, hold near record highs

Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses on Wall Street Monday as investors pause after the market rallied to more record highs last week. The S&P 500 index rose 0.1% as of 12:56 p.m. and is hovering close to the record it set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20 points, or 0.1%, to 35,082 and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%.
Stockskfgo.com

Asia stocks sidelined as funds flock to Wall St

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian shares struggled to rally on Monday as super-strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets and into Wall Street, where records were falling almost daily. More than one third of S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, headlined by Facebook Inc,...
StocksFXStreet.com

Wake Up Wall Street (SPX) (QQQ): Morgan Stanley overweight on DNUT, AMZN sends Bitcoin to moon

Asian markets overnight looked pretty scary with the Hang Seng closing 4% lower. The reason is a now all-too-familiar one: heightened Chinese regulatory concerns. This time it was education stocks that were hammered as China banned for-profit tutoring in certain core subjects. Some well-known and retail interest stocks with Nasdaq listings are taking a serious hammering this morning. TAL Education (TAL), Gaotu (GOTU), and New Orient Education (EDU) are down about 25% in Monday's premarket. US-China talks are ongoing with both sides talking their own book and the headlines not looking too rosy.
Stocksaudacy.com

World stocks mostly lower after Wall Street highs

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mostly lower on Monday after stocks rallied to records on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing above the 35,000 level Friday for the first time. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 0.4% to 6,998.08 and Germany's DAX declined 0.7% to 15,567.11. In Paris,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

One company remains a top cord-cutting and advertising play. Another still has lots of room to grow in Latin America. The third is on the cusp of a cyclical turnaround. It might seem risky to buy tech stocks as the Nasdaq hovers near its all-time high. As the old Wall Street saying goes, "bulls make money, bears make money, but pigs get slaughtered."
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Futures 135 Pts Lower; Chinese Clampdown Weighs

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening lower Monday, falling back from record highs ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting and a week of earnings from the major tech companies. At 7:10 AM ET (1110 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was down 135 points, or 0.4%, S&P 500 Futures traded...
MarketsStreet.Com

A Look at Boeing Stock Ahead of Earnings

During Friday's Mad Money program Jim Cramer told viewers the highlights of his game plan for this week with many important companies reporting earnings. Cramer noted that on Wednesday, we'll hear from Boeing (BA) , Facebook (FB) , Ford (F) and McDonald's (MCD) , among many others. Cramer was bullish...
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P 500 Hovers at Record Highs Ahead of Tech Earnings, Fed

Investing.com – The S&P 500 hovered at record highs Monday, ahead of a busy week of earnings from big tech and a monetary policy update from the Federal Reserve due later this week. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%, after hitting a record high of 4,420.70. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, Zoom, Hasbro, Philips and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Hasbro — Shares of the toymaker soared 12.2% after beating on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. Hasbro reported earnings of $1.05 per share, topping estimates by 58 cents, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $1.32 billion, compared to the $1.16 billion forecast by the Street.
StocksPosted by
WRAL News

US stocks edge higher in muted trading, hold near highs

Stocks edged higher on Wall Street in muted trading Monday, placing the market on track for more gains after indexes hit record highs last week. The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% as of 3:37 p.m. and was on pace to eclipse the record it set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70 points, or 0.2%, to 35,127, also within striking distance of a new high. The Nasdaq was essentially flat.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Falls As Bitcoin Soars Above $39,000; Tesla Earnings On Deck

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50 points Monday, as Bitcoin briefly surged above $39,000. Tesla stock rallied ahead of the company's earnings results after the close. Among Dow Jones leaders, Apple (AAPL) rallied 0.6% Monday, while Microsoft (MSFT) moved down 0.7% in today's stock market. Home Depot (HD) is approaching a new buy point, but lost over 1% Monday.
StocksFrankfort Times

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks shook off a wobbly start and finished slightly higher on Wall Street, edging major indexes a bit further into record territory. The S&P 500 managed a gain, with strength in communications and energy companies outweighing weakness in other sectors. Investors are still monitoring a steady flow of corporate earnings and will be on the lookout for clues from the Federal Reserve about when it might start winding down its extraordinary support measures for the economy.

