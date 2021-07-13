Is The Duke of Death and His Maid on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, or Funimation in English Sub or Dub? Where to Watch and Stream the Latest Episodes Free Online?

Based on a manga series by Koharu Inoue, ‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ or ‘Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid’ is a supernatural romantic comedy series. The story revolves around a young member of the nobility who gets cursed by a witch. The curse prevents him from touching anyone because if he does, that person will immediately die. The Young Duke or Bocchan lives away from his family in a separate castle so that he wouldn’t endanger their lives. Bocchan longs for human connection and shares a unique relationship with his maid Alice that will likely evolve as the series progresses. The anime premiered on July 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.