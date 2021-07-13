Is The Duke of Death and His Maid on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, or Funimation in English Sub or Dub? Where to Watch and Stream the Latest Episodes Free Online?
If you're looking for a cute, fairytale-like romance with a gothic vein and a little angst, you might want to check out The Duke of Death and His Maid this summer. The supernatural romance is currently ongoing and follows a young man known as the Duke; when young, he was cursed by a witch who caused his touch to become deadly. Every living organism he touches is bound to wither and die.
