What to stream: With 'Roadrunner' hitting theaters, watch the best of Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain took his own life. It’s common knowledge. It’s not the most defining facet of his legacy, but he knew his death would be of interest. He talked about it often and joked about it just as much, posing an ironic sense of confrontation that leaned more toward the what than the why. And while his passing isn’t the whole truth, Morgan Neville’s documentary immediately focuses on it. It opens the film; it holds over a nearly two-hour runtime, anticipating to bookend the story. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain is, like its subject, not too focused on the why. What happened happened; what matters is how it felt.