What to stream: With 'Roadrunner' hitting theaters, watch the best of Anthony Bourdain
In theaters this Friday, “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” the latest documentary by Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville (“20 Feet From Stardom”), chronicles the life and death of the beloved chef, author, host, raconteur and traveler. Using interviews with Bourdain’s family, friends, collaborators and the longtime crew on his three television series, as well as footage from those series, Neville attempts to paint a nuanced portrait of a complicated man.www.arcamax.com
Comments / 0