Issa Rae got hitched! The ‘Insecure’ actress married boyfriend Louis Diame in an intimate ceremony in the South of France. See the stunning pics. Surprise! Issa Rae, 36, got married on Sunday, July 25 to Louis Diame in an intimate ceremony in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, a commune in the South of France. The Insecure creator and star shared the big news on July 26 in an Instagram post that featured a series of beautiful professional snapshots from the ceremony captured by photographer Lauren Fair. Issa wore an immaculate white Vera Wang dress to say “I do” to Louis, who looked absolutely dapper in a fancy red suit with a white button down and black bowtie. See the pics HERE.