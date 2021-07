Let’s talk about the elephant in the room. It simply can’t be helped, but as we consider the nominees for the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, it must be acknowledged that the overall Comedy Series field is embarrassingly weak. Sure, there are great programs that will be lauded by the Television Academy including “Ted Lasso,” “The Flight Attendant” and “Hacks. Unfortunately, when you start drilling down to previously expanded acting categories, well, let’s just say there may be some unprompted raised eyebrows when the nominees are finally revealed next week.