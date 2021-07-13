Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'I May Destroy You' earns major Emmy nominations after Golden Globes snub

arcamax.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long wait, “I May Destroy You” earned multiple Emmy nominations on Tuesday, including for limited series and lead actress Michaela Coel. The groundbreaking half-hour British comedic drama from writer-producer-director-star Coel earned much acclaim when it premiered in June 2020, just missing the qualifying window for that year’s awards. Based on Coel’s experience, the show about a woman dealing with the aftermath of rape went on to receive top nominations at the SAG, Critics Choice and PGA awards. It also won at the BAFTAs. Notably, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hands out the Golden Globes, ignored the series.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Michaela Coel
Person
Jurnee Smollett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes#Rape#Snub#British#Sag#Critics Choice#Pga#Los Angeles Times Tv#Lovecraft Country#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Michaela Coel's 191 Drafts Paid Off — I May Destroy You Just Earned 9 Emmy Nominations

When I May Destroy You didn't earn a single nomination for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, even the writer of Emily in Paris was shocked. Thankfully, the brilliantly written series from Michaela Coel is finally getting the recognition it deserves thanks to the 2021 Emmy Awards. On July 13, the series earned a whopping nine nominations for outstanding music supervision, outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie for Sam Miller and Michaela Coel, outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie, outstanding casting for a limited or anthology series or movie, outstanding contemporary costumes, outstanding lead actress for a limited or anthology series or movie for Michaela Coel (Arabella), outstanding supporting actor for a limited or anthology series or movie for Paapa Essiedu (Kwame), and outstanding limited or anthology series.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Emmys 2021: Variety Critics Discuss ‘I May Destroy You,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Mare of Easttown’ Nominations

The field for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominees was narrower than it had been in recent years, but there were still plenty of pleasant surprises to be found (and admittedly a couple of head-scratchers). Here, Variety chief TV critics Daniel D’Addario and Caroline Framke run through the most interesting and exciting honors. D’Addario: “Game of Thrones” is long gone, but here’s one way its impact is still felt — genre has taken over the Emmys. “The Mandalorian” shares the most-nominated-series distinction (with “The Crown,” which at times can feel like high fantasy in its own way). And it’s nominated...
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

Despite Globes controversy, ‘Emily in Paris’ lands 2 Emmy nominations

After becoming part of the dust-up involving the ethical conflicts of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — the influential organization that runs the annual Golden Globes — Netflix comedy ”Emily in Paris” scored another major awards nod when Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday. Created by Darren Star (“Sex and...
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

Emmy Nominations: 'Small Axe,' 'WandaVision' and More Snubs and Surprises

With television production slowed over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were significantly fewer shows and performers submitted for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards. This means, due to the Television Academy’s sliding scale, some of the acting races have drastically different numbers of nominees on the final-round ballot.
TV SeriesCharlotteObserver.com

The biggest snubs and surprises of the 2021 Emmy nominations

Most of the best television these days comes via the limited series, a stone-cold fact that you know and I know, but somehow has eluded the television academy, which still hasn’t adjusted its Emmy nomination numbers to keep up with the times. And that failure can only lead to one...
MoviesDen of Geek

WandaVision Scores First Major Emmy Nominations for Marvel

The Television Academy released its nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards today and they included some good news for a fledgling little TV studio named Marvel. Marvel Studios’ first Disney+ effort, WandaVision, was nominated for 23 awards, including Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series (Elizabeth Olsen), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series (Paul Bettany), and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series (Kathryn Hahn).
MoviesDeadline

Oscar-Snubbed Docs Get Renewed Shot At Glory With Emmy Nominations

Emmy nominations in the doc categories are giving films passed over by the Oscars a shot at some trophies of their own. Dick Johnson Is Dead, directed by Kirsten Johnson, 76 Days, from director Hao Wu, and Welcome to Chechnya, directed by David France, earned nominations in the juried category of Outstanding Merit in Documentary Filmmaking. Each of those films had made the Oscar Documentary Feature shortlist earlier in the year, but didn’t earn Oscar nominations.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

The Emmys shouldn’t let I May Destroy You, Small Axe, and The Underground Railroad’s groundbreaking achievements be overshadowed

Before Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit nabbed the Golden Globes for Best Actress and Best Miniseries or TV Film, awards recognition seemed almost inevitable. Soon after its October 2020 premiere, the story of troubled chess prodigy Beth Harmon dominated social media feeds, became the streaming platform’s most-watched scripted limited series, catapulted Anya Taylor-Joy into another level of stardom, and even sparked a renewed interest in the game of chess itself. A few months later, HBO scored its own hotly discussed darling with crime drama Mare Of Easttown, which kept star Kate Winslet and her Delco accent in the spotlight until well after the finale.
Moviesarcamax.com

Jean Smart has the Emmy golden touch, nominated for both 'Mare of Easttown,' 'Hacks'

There were a couple of Smart contenders among the list of 2021 Emmy nominees. The talents of Jean Smart have been celebrated before with Emmy nominations and wins throughout her long career. But her stellar performances this year in two back-to-back hits, “Mare of Easttown” and “Hacks,” have helped the 69-year-old actress earn her first Emmy nominations double.
MoviesComicBook

Black Panther Sequel Casts I May Destroy You Star

Production on Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a sequel to the hit 2018 movie, is ongoing in Atlanta and a major addition to the cast has just been revealed. Variety reports that actress Michaela Coel, creator and star of the HBO Max original series I May Destroy You, has been enlisted for a part in the film by director Ryan Coogler. The role was not revealed by the trade who said details are locked up. Coel is coming off of four Primetime Emmy nominations for their series including nods for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series as well as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Emmys 2021: Outlander wasn’t snubbed for nominations

It’s become extremely common to see. Outlander was snubbed once again at the Emmys. However, that wasn’t the case this time. When it comes to the Emmys, we’re kind of used to being disappointed. Every single year, we find out that our favorite show has been snubbed. The actors have also been snubbed time and time again. However, the show has gained some of the creative Emmys nominations in the past.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page Scores Major Emmy Nomination After Announcing His Exit From the Series

Bridgerton or bust! Nearly three months after announcing his departure from the hit series, Regé-Jean Page is raking in awards show acclaim. Nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, July 13, and the 31-year-old actor earned a nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. He’s up against Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country), Josh O’Connor (The Crown), Billy Porter (Pose) and Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason).
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Hamilton star joins The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss in new TV show

Hamilton star Phillipa Soo has joined The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss in Apple TV+'s small-screen adaptation of Lauren Beukes' 2013 novel Shining Girls. As reported by Deadline, the actress, who originated the role of Eliza Hamilton in the smash hit musical, will play intelligent researcher Jin-Sook. Moss will play the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy