'I May Destroy You' earns major Emmy nominations after Golden Globes snub

The field for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominees was narrower than it had been in recent years, but there were still plenty of pleasant surprises to be found (and admittedly a couple of head-scratchers). Here, Variety chief TV critics Daniel D’Addario and Caroline Framke run through the most interesting and exciting honors. D’Addario: “Game of Thrones” is long gone, but here’s one way its impact is still felt — genre has taken over the Emmys. “The Mandalorian” shares the most-nominated-series distinction (with “The Crown,” which at times can feel like high fantasy in its own way). And it’s nominated...