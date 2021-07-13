'I May Destroy You' earns major Emmy nominations after Golden Globes snub
After a long wait, “I May Destroy You” earned multiple Emmy nominations on Tuesday, including for limited series and lead actress Michaela Coel. The groundbreaking half-hour British comedic drama from writer-producer-director-star Coel earned much acclaim when it premiered in June 2020, just missing the qualifying window for that year’s awards. Based on Coel’s experience, the show about a woman dealing with the aftermath of rape went on to receive top nominations at the SAG, Critics Choice and PGA awards. It also won at the BAFTAs. Notably, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hands out the Golden Globes, ignored the series.www.arcamax.com
Comments / 0