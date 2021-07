South Africa saw retail centers looted in and around Johannesburg as more than 200 rioters were arrested after former South African President Jacob Zuma's imprisonment. Riots ignited in the KwaZulu-Natal province and spread to Gauteng province, home to Johannesburg, following Zuma's jailing for contempt of court last week, the Associated Press reported. The chaos has since escalated as police announced the arrests Monday alongside at least six deaths when numerous Johannesburg shopping centers were targeted by looters in areas including Benmore, Jeppestown, Vosloorus and Soweto.