Employers bow down to tech workers in hottest job market seen since the dot-com era

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's an air of desperation among tech employers this summer. Software talent, it seems, is in such high demand that companies are morphing how they hire. And workers are the ones with the power. Good and experienced tech workers are being treated like local celebrities — hounded by recruiters, courted...

