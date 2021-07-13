Assays Returns 25.6 gpt Gold in Wild Boar Veins

The Atena Portal accessing level 2 at the Southern end of the Cordero Mine is scheduled to be completed by September 2021. VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to announce that the construction of the Fenix Portal, accessing the Cordero mine, has reached Level 2, encountering the vein as expected and allowing the beginning of mining operations. Additional development work is needed to drift along Level 2 to allow access to the stopes and commence full mining operations. During this step, the mineralized rock will be extracted and processed. This development work will be completed in August 2021. The Fenix portal will also intersect the vein at Level 3. Level 3 is 310 meters away and is expected to be completed in September 2021. The Atena Portal will also access Level 2 at the opposite end of the deposit and is presently only 90 meters from the vein. As development and mining continue, the two portals will be connected underground. Full production of 400 TPD is expected to be achieved by the end of 2021.