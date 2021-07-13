Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Metal Mining

Assays Returns 25.6 gpt Gold in Wild Boar Veins

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Grande Prairie, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2021) - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK) (OTC Pink: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") announces that initial assays from the Wild Boar prospect have expanded the gold anomaly to 1.5 by 1.2 kilometres with up to 25.6 gpt (grams per tonne) Au (gold) from assayed vein samples on the 100%-owned Andong Meas license.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Wild Boar#Streetinsider Premium#Grande Prairie#Newsfile Corp#Angkor#Ankof#Ip#3d#National Instrument#Company#Vp Exploration#Angkor Resources Corp#The Tsx Venture Exchange#Psc#Block Viii#The Tsx Venture Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Metal Mining
Related
Economycharlottenews.net

Canagold Drills 30.8 gpt Gold Over 3.9 Meters at New Polaris Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSX:CCM, OTCQB:CRCUF, Frankfurt:CANA) announces high-grade gold assay results for three additional drill holes from the ongoing, fully-funded 24,000 meter (m), 47-hole drill program at its 100% owned New Polaris Gold project in northwestern British Columbia. The property is located 100 kilometers (km) south of Atlin, BC and 60 km northeast of Juneau, Alaska.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Canterra Minerals and GoldSpot Discoveries Identify Numerous Drill Targets on the Wilding Gold Project in Central Newfoundland

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") and GoldSpot Discoveries Corp (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) ("GoldSpot"), a leading technology services company leveraging machine learning to transform the mineral discovery process, are pleased to report on the results of a property-wide comprehensive data review, compilation and drill target selection on the Wilding Gold Project ("Wilding") in Newfoundland using traditional geological and machine learning methods. The results of this exercise identified 54 prospective areas, ranked in order of priority with 10 areas identified as high priority drill targets.
Industryclevelandstar.com

Gungnir To Drill High-Grade Lappvattnet Nickel Deposit

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ('Gungnir' or the 'Company') announces plans to begin drilling at its high-grade Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden during the first part of August 2021. Jari Paakki, CEO commented, 'We are very excited to initiate drilling at...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Soma Gold Announces That the Fenix Portal at Cordero Mine Has Reached the Vein at Level 2

The Atena Portal accessing level 2 at the Southern end of the Cordero Mine is scheduled to be completed by September 2021. VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to announce that the construction of the Fenix Portal, accessing the Cordero mine, has reached Level 2, encountering the vein as expected and allowing the beginning of mining operations. Additional development work is needed to drift along Level 2 to allow access to the stopes and commence full mining operations. During this step, the mineralized rock will be extracted and processed. This development work will be completed in August 2021. The Fenix portal will also intersect the vein at Level 3. Level 3 is 310 meters away and is expected to be completed in September 2021. The Atena Portal will also access Level 2 at the opposite end of the deposit and is presently only 90 meters from the vein. As development and mining continue, the two portals will be connected underground. Full production of 400 TPD is expected to be achieved by the end of 2021.
Metal MiningBusiness Insider

Nevada King Prepares for Drilling at Lewis Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSXV: NKG) ("Nevada King" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's 100% owned Lewis Gold Project ("Lewis Project"), located in Lander County, Nevada. Highlights. The Lewis Project is located in the heart of the...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Great Atlantic Second Drill Hole Completed Two Veins Intersected Both Contained Visible Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the 'Company' or 'Great Atlantic') is pleased to announce it has completed the second hole (GP-21-150) of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its Golden Promise Gold Property, located in the central Newfoundland gold belt. The hole was completed at the Jaclyn Main Zone. Visible gold is evident in two quartz veins.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Gold Terra Starts Drilling on High-Grade Yellorex Gold Zone, Campbell Shear South of Con Mine and Reports on Assay Results for Crestaurum North and Ranney Hill Areas, Northwest Territories

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(FSE:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ('Gold Terra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Company's fully funded 10,000 metre Phase 2 drilling program has started with the objective to delineate a potential gold mineral resource to add to the Company's current NI 43-101 compliant 1.2 million inferred ounce resource (see March 16, 2021 press release and NI 43-101 Technical Report). The drilling is focused on the Campbell Shear at the Yellorex zone where significant high-grade gold zones were intersected during the Phase 1 drilling program (14.09 g/t Au over 4.65 metres) (see April 6, 2021 press release).
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA’s Fermi Spots a Weird Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Racing Toward Earth

On August 26, 2020, NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope detected a pulse of high-energy radiation that had been racing toward Earth for nearly half the present age of the universe. Lasting only about a second, it turned out to be one for the record books – the shortest gamma-ray burst (GRB) caused by the death of a massive star ever seen.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

New Reports Indicate Beef Cattle Liquidation is Underway

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released two cattle related reports on Friday. One being the monthly Cattle on Feed Report, which shows the number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on July 1, 2021. That is 1 percent below July 1, 2020.
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

Biggest cats in the world

Big cats are found all over the planet, and each species is unique, from the elusive snow leopards that stalk wild sheep in the mountains of Afghanistan to the lions that face off against wildebeest in sub-Saharan Africa. There are many strong contenders for the giant cat crown, but two...
AccidentsPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Truck Plunges into Roaring River after Trying to Cross Unstable Bridge in Scary Video

Video of a Russian truck driving over a failing wooden suspension bridge made for a tense moment last week. In the video, a mid-size Russian pickup truck starts its run across a temporary Volga River bridge. Residents watch in horror as the truck nears the middle. The wheels begin to submerge and kick up water. At the middle point, the truck stops, and seconds later, rope from one side snaps. The motor vehicle flips and falls into the river.
Economyresourceworld.com

Goliath Intersects 78 Meters of Quartz-Sulphide Veining, Brecciation and Associated Alteration in Third Drill Hole (GD21-003) At the Surebet Zone, Golden Triangle B.C.

The third drill hole, GD21-003 (165 m, 220°/-70°) intersected 78.0 meters* of quartz-sulphide veining, brecciation and associated alteration from 49.0 to 127.0 meters (link to images);. The 53.5 meter* interval from 49.0 m to 102.5 m is similar in appearance to the mineralized intercepts of GD21-001 and GD21-002, containing 10%...
Economydallassun.com

Trigon Provides Progress Update on the Restart of its Kombat Mine

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSXV:TM) ('Trigon' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the various projects related to the restart of its Kombat Mine in Namibia, where open pit mining is planned to recommence in late 2021.
Metal Miningmining.com

Coal mining byproduct highly effective for land reclamation

A researcher at the University of Alberta in Canada has discovered that nano humus, a substance extracted from coal mine deposits and then crushed to a black, powdery material is highly effective at helping reclaim the land and water used in mining. According to Yihan Zhao, nano humus has “outstanding...
Arizona Statecharlottenews.net

Aztec Drilling Intersects Broad, High-Grade Gold-Silver Mineralized Zones at the Tombstone Project, Arizona; Including 1.39 gpt Gold and 56.40 gpt Silver (2.196 gpt AuEq) over 96.04 m

5 holes drilled under the north-central Contention pit confirm and expand the high grade, near surface, oxidized gold-silver mineralization. 20-hole program continues to expand the width and length of mineralization at north and central portions of the Contention Pit. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Aztec Minerals...

Comments / 0

Community Policy