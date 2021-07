Real estate firm Alfred Sanzari Enterprises said July 20 it hired Timothy DeCola as chief financial officer. DeCola is an established senior-level executive with more than 25 years of experience in real estate financial management. Leveraging his well-rounded background in financial analysis, management and planning, as well as his qualifications in investor relations and acquisitions, DeCola will be responsible for the integrity of the firm’s financial information and will oversee the accounting and finance departments, including budgeting, forecasting, credit and cash management, and lease administration. He will also oversee the organization’s risk management.