€1 million prize for plastics-to-protein research awarded to Steve Techtmann, Ting Lu
Steve Techtmann has won the 2021 Future Insight Prize -- awarded to innovative research in health, nutrition and energy -- for his food generator concept. Plastic waste and access to nutritious food top the list of humanity's challenges. Yet humans are nothing if not innovative, especially in the face of adversity. Michigan Technological University's Steve Techtmann, associate professor of biological sciences, aims to convert plastic waste and inedible biomass into edible protein -- a biological sleight of hand featuring microbes with a serious hunger.www.eurekalert.org
