300+ Students Attend Stem Nola Rocket Day as the Non-profit Launches Return to In-Person Activities
STEM NOLA, a non-profit committed to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education, launched its return to in-person programming Saturday with an extraordinary Rocket Day STEM Saturday at the UNO Lakefront Arena. It marked the non-profit’s first onsite STEM event in 15 months after expanding significantly during virtual-only programming in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic limited live events.nationalblackguide.com
