FAs Divided on Mandatory Vaccinations

 14 days ago

As offices reopen and in-person meetings resume, the financial advisory industry is split on how to handle Covid-19 vaccines. Some advocate for mandatory vaccinations of advisors as a way to put the issue to rest with clients, while others insist firms or managers requiring vaccinations are overstepping. Fifty-six percent of...

POTUSWashington Post

Can I Be Required to Get Vaccinated Against Covid-19?

With Covid vaccination rates leveling off in the U.S. and cases of coronavirus infection again rising with the spread of the more contagious delta variant, more employers are requiring workers to get shots before returning to the office. Under U.S. law, employers have the power to issue such orders, as do government authorities. Whether mandates are effective in expanding the uptake of a vaccine is a matter of debate, however.
Public Healthkq2.com

Major medical groups call for employers to mandate Covid-19 vaccines for health care workers

As the number of Covid-19 cases surges in the United States, more than 50 health and medical groups -- including the American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Public Health Association -- issued a joint statement calling for all health care and long-term care employers to mandate employees be vaccinated against Covid-19.
California StatePalm Beach Interactive

California, NYC unveil plans to require vaccinations or testing; VA says shots mandatory for medical workers: Live COVID-19 updates

New York City, the Department of Veteran Affairs and the state of California announced plans Monday to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for many of their employees, a shift in how the country is seemingly dealing with vaccine hesitancy after months of campaigning to the public then offering money and prizes when vaccination levels dipped.
Public Healthbizjournals

Covid-19 vaccine mandates on the rise as Delta variant leads to Covid-19 surge

Occupational Safety and Health Administration Company. The Covid-19 vaccine is becoming mandatory for more workers as infections rise due to the Delta variant. So far, the mandates have mostly involved government and health care workers, but experts say the trend is likely to gain steam with private employers thanks to increasing Covid-19 cases, recent court decisions and potential full approval of vaccines by the Food and Drug Administration.
Public Healthskillednursingnews.com

Aging Services Leaders Increasingly Join Call For COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

Senior care advocacy group LeadingAge on Monday became the latest organization to call for vaccine mandates among long-term care providers, encouraging its members to make the shots a condition of employment. The push comes as COVID-19 cases rise, linked to the delta variant and lagging vaccination rates among nursing home...
Boca Raton, FLfau.edu

Experts Urge Health Care Workers to Accept COVID-19 Vaccinations ASAP

Vaccines to prevent common and serious infectious diseases have had a greater impact on improving human health than any other medical advance of the 20th century. Alarmingly, in the United States today, vaccination rates are higher in the general population than among health care workers. In fact, according to a WebMD and Medscape Medical News analysis of data collected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from 2,500 hospitals across the country, as of the end of May, only 1 in 4 hospital workers nationwide who have direct contact with patients had received even a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, 59 percent of staff and 80 percent of residents in nursing homes are vaccinated.
Healthhealthing.ca

Opinion: Mandatory vaccines at schools give students freedom

Two million Canadian college and university students will start congregating in early September. As three to four weeks are required between mRNA vaccine doses, and an additional two weeks to develop anti-COVID antibodies, July 21 to 28 is the deadline for students to get their first shot of COVID vaccine before Sept. 1. However, one-third of all 18-to-29-year-olds have not received even a single dose.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Be in Trouble After the Latest COVID Vaccine Findings?

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines could potentially provide immunity for years, according to recent findings. Extended protection against COVID-19 could significantly cut into recurring revenue for Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna. It's still too early to know if mRNA vaccines will actually provide that extended protection. Long-lasting COVID-19 vaccines? That could be...
Pharmaceuticalsraventribune.com

Mandatory vaccination for teachers and educators? “Compliant with the Constitution”

IIn the fight for higher corona vaccination rates, the need for compulsory health is becoming louder for some professional groups. “We need a mandatory vaccination for staff in day care centers and schools,” said Wolfram Hen, a member of the German Ethics Council. “Rainich Post”. “Anyone who joins a group of people who may be affected by choosing a career has a special responsibility related to the job.”
Economyfinancialadvisoriq.com

Finra Bars Wells Broker Fired Over Client Money in His Account

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority says it has barred a fired Wells Fargo broker who allegedly received client funds in his bank account without the clients’ authorization. Tyler Rigsbee was terminated by Wells Fargo Clearing Services in April this year as a result of an internal review in which “documents...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccinated America Has Had Enough

In the United States, this pandemic could’ve been over by now, and certainly would’ve been by Labor Day. If the pace of vaccination through the summer had been anything like the pace in April and May, the country would be nearing herd immunity. With most adults immunized, new and more infectious coronavirus variants would have nowhere to spread. Life could return nearly to normal.

