Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Key Growth Drivers for RIA Firms: Pershing Exec

financialadvisoriq.com
 14 days ago

Ben Harrison, co-head of wealth solutions at Pershing, outlines what's "critically important."

financialadvisoriq.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ria#Ria#Pershing#Fa Iq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsMySanAntonio

3 Keys to Building an Ecommerce Business Designed for Growth

The ecommerce industry is booming, with many direct-to-consumer brands seeing record-breaking revenue numbers throughout 2020 and Q1 of 2021. The global pandemic contributed heavily to this, with many consumers having no other option than shopping online and many purchasing items online out of boredom. The opportunity is only going to...
MarketsInvestmentNews

Driving firm growth with after-tax planning strategies

Firms attribute 27% of their growth and a 22% increase in revenue or AUM to offering financial solutions with a tax-focused lens. Learn the significance of a holistic planning approach — both for your clients and your practice.
MarketsInman.com

Digital closing firm Doma sees agents as key area for growth

Doma, which plans to go public this month on the strength of its digital title insurance, escrow and closing platform, is intent on growing its business with real estate agents. Another top 10 mortgage lender, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, has picked Doma to help it streamline closings when refinancing mortgages,...
Marketsfinancialadvisoriq.com

Citi Rolls Out Self-Directed No-Fee Trading Platform

Citigroup says it has launched a new self-directed digital offering with free trades on certain investment products and no account minimums. Citi Self Invest, as the new service is called, offers “no-cost” self-directed investing in equity and exchange-traded funds, although underlying ETF management fees still apply, according to the company. Citi says it plans to expand the offering in the coming months to other investment options, including mutual funds.
Marketsfinancialadvisoriq.com

BofA FA Count Shrinks, But Merrill Client Assets Up 29% YoY

Bank of America’s advisor force kept shrinking in the second quarter of 2021, but that didn’t stop the firm’s global wealth and investment management business from substantially growing its client assets and delivering a higher net income. The total number of wealth advisors — which includes those at Merrill Lynch,...
Businessfinancialadvisoriq.com

Fidelity to Hire 100 for Digital Assets Unit

Fidelity is seeing enough demand for cryptocurrency services that it’s planning to expand the headcount of its Fidelity Digital Assets unit by around 70%, according to news reports. The company plans to add around 100 workers to its Fidelity Digital Assets business, with plans to have the new staff focus...
Businessfinancialadvisoriq.com

RayJay-Backed Firm Lures Morgan Stanley Execs for Biz Dev Roles

1792 Wealth Advisors, a Raymond James-backed advisory platform that offers advisors supported independence, says it has added several industry veterans to help the firm with business development, operations and advisor recruitment. William Shinners has joined 1792 as director of business development. Shinners had spent more than three decades with Morgan...
financialadvisoriq.com

JPMorgan Explores Digital Expansion Overseas

As digital wealth management and financial services grow more popular, JPMorgan is dipping its toe overseas after long eschewing expansion outside the U.S., according to company executives. JPMorgan has recently made a number of acquisitions and investments in countries like the U.K. and Brazil. In June, the firm said it...
Marketsfinancialadvisoriq.com

Goldman Consumer and Wealth Mgmt Client Assets Up 20% YoY

Goldman Sachs’ consumer and wealth management business experienced robust growth in assets, which in turn helped the unit reach record net revenues. Net revenues in the unit hit a record $1.75 billion, according to the company’s second-quarter earnings report. Although that was only slightly up from the $1.74 billion in the prior quarter, it was 22% higher year-over-year, Goldman says.
EconomyBloomberg

Growth Softens at U.S. Service Firms on Capacity Constraints

A measure of activity at U.S. service providers settled back in July to a five-month low, reflecting businesses’ persistent struggle to fill positions and stock shelves. The IHS Markit flash index of purchasing managers in the service sector slipped to 59.8 from 64.6 a month earlier, the group reported Friday. While the gauge has softened since soaring to a record in May, it remains historically elevated. Readings above 50 indicate growth.
EconomyFortune

Intel sees a growth driver in self-driving cars

Autonomous car businesses are like lotto tickets for tech companies: The upside is so huge that it's worth some risk and investment, but more often than not you walk away empty handed. That's why it's interesting that Intel, recently mired in bad news, actually has an autonomous car chip and...
Charlotte, NCbizjournals

Better.com exec talks firm's explosive growth in the Charlotte market

Better.com is years ahead of schedule on its Charlotte hiring targets — this month reaching 1,000 employees just two years after opening an office here. Join us for conversation about innovation featuring local founders, entrepreneurs and experts. 2021 Best in HR Awards. The Charlotte Business Journal is accepting nominations for...
Businessaithority.com

Medallia to Be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $6.4 Billion

Medallia Shareholders to Receive $34.00 Per Share in Cash. Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, in an all-cash transaction that values Medallia at $6.4 billion. Through this transaction, Medallia will become a private company with additional resources and greater flexibility to build on its innovation leadership and expand its customer impact. Additionally, the transaction will allow Medallia to benefit from the operating capabilities, capital support and deep sector expertise of Thoma Bravo – one of the most experienced and successful software investors in the world.
Marketsfinancialadvisoriq.com

Morgan Stanley Wealth Mgmt Client Assets Soar 71% YoY

Morgan Stanley’s wealth management business saw robust growth in assets despite slower asset flows in the second quarter, which helped drive net income substantially. The unit had $4.55 trillion in total client assets in the second quarter, up from the $4.23 trillion in the first quarter and % higher year-over-year, according to Morgan Stanley’s second-quarter earnings report.
StocksKTEN.com

Dividend vs. Growth Stocks: Key Differences

Investors use many metrics to pick stocks. Some pursue certain industries, for example, while others invest based on price changes and trends. One common strategy is to focus your trading on either dividend or growth stocks. With a dividend stock, you’re looking to make money off steady dividend payments over time. With a growth stock, you’re looking to make money off of a price increase and subsequent capital gains. Here’s how this works.
BusinessInvestmentNews

RIA valuations and ‘stuck-flation’

R.J. Moore, newly minted CEO of Private Advisor Group, discusses with Jeff and Bruce the recent explosion of M&A activity and specifically, RIA valuations. Peter Yi of Northern Trust joins as well to talk about Jeff’s favorite topic of the day, inflation. Is it transitory, is it going to get worse, what to do about it, and just what exactly is ‘stuck-flation’?
Economyfinancialadvisoriq.com

More RIA Firms Turning to Multiple Custodians

Registered investment advisor firms increasingly are using multiple custodians to provide clients with more options and to better safeguard their assets, according to industry executives and advisors. The use of multiple custodians by RIA firms “is a trend that’s accelerating” and “is good for advisors and good for clients” because...
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

Captrust acquires $2B RIA in firm’s 50th deal since 2006

After its 50th deal over the past 15 years, one of the largest RIA consolidators is predicting that wealth management’s record-breaking M&A won’t be letting up in the near future. Captrust purchased Nachman Norwood & Parrott Wealth Management, a Greenville, South Carolina-based firm with eight financial advisors managing more than...
Businesswkzo.com

Credit Suisse appoints Goldman Sachs’ Wildermuth to lead risk turnaround

ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse on Tuesday appointed Goldman Sachs’ David Wildermuth as its new chief risk officer, as it seeks to turn the corner on the Archegos and Greensill scandals that have rocked Switzerland’s second-biggest bank. “I am delighted to welcome David to Credit Suisse, where he will help shape...

Comments / 0

Community Policy