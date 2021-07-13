Rock-Solid Business Model, String of Big Box Contracts Point to Another Record-Breaking Year For Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SGTM transforms storm, hurricane waste into environmentally beneficial products that enhance, fortify the earth. Company on solid growth trajectory with string of lucrative contracts awarded in recent months. Clients include municipal governments,...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0