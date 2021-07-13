Rock-Solid Business Model, String of Big Box Contracts Point to Another Record-Breaking Year For Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)

EADSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.16.