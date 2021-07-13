Cancel
Business

Rock-Solid Business Model, String of Big Box Contracts Point to Another Record-Breaking Year For Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)

 14 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SGTM transforms storm, hurricane waste into environmentally beneficial products that enhance, fortify the earth. Company on solid growth trajectory with string of lucrative contracts awarded in recent months. Clients include municipal governments,...

#Circle K #Sustainability #Rock Solid Business Model #Sustainable Green Team #Sgtm #Streetinsider Premium #The Kroger Co #Investorwire #Ibn
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Completes $2.75B Acquisition of the Infrastructure & Automotive Business of Silicon Labs (SLAB)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of the Infrastructure & Automotive business of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (Nasdaq: SLAB) in an all-cash asset transaction valued at $2.75 billion.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Prolifics Inc. and its out-of-the-box business model

One of the major highlights of this year’s IBM Think event was Prolifics Inc. The software solutions company takes a starkly different approach to meet clients’ needs — helping them along their entire product roadmap and equipping them with the right tools along the way. “Prolifics’ approach is we work...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ADMQ New Contracts (Photo: Business Wire)

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ), announced today its wholly owned subsidiary Just Right Products, Inc. secured two more Government contracts. The first contract was from the Birdville ISD for all its catering staff. The second contract is from Johnson County Corrections for its employees. The contract also has four one-year renewal options. The annual revenue value of the two contracts is about $80,000.
Businesschannele2e.com

Lumen Sells LATAM Technology Services Business for 9X EBITDA

Communications, MSP, MSSP and telecom giant Lumen Technologies is selling its Latin American business to private equity firm Stonepeak Partners for $2.7 billion. AustralianSuper, Australia’s largest pension fund, is also investing in the acquisition. The deal’s valuation is roughly 9X Lumen Latin America’s 2020 estimated adjusted EBITDA, the seller says....
StocksStreetInsider.com

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (TWCBU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TWCBU), a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

New Reports Indicate Beef Cattle Liquidation is Underway

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released two cattle related reports on Friday. One being the monthly Cattle on Feed Report, which shows the number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on July 1, 2021. That is 1 percent below July 1, 2020.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 744,637 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 355.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 954,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744,637 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.13% of The Kroger worth $34,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Businessaithority.com

GENESIS Announces Hiring Of Seasoned Retail Marketing Leader Kevin Shelhamer As New Managing Director

Brings over 20 years experience working with global brands to fast growing retail and media activation leader. GENESIS, creator of the APP>LESS and IMPULSE digital platforms, is proud to announce the hiring of Kevin Shelhamer as the company’s new Managing Director, based in Chicago. Mr. Shelhamer will be responsible for GENESIS’ operations, creative capacities, and new business development across the United States. Working alongside GENESIS’ creative development and customer leaders, Mr. Shelhamer will be charged with expanding the company’s presence in the Midwest.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

FORA Capital LLC Takes $33,000 Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Berenberg Bank Reiterates “$15.97” Price Target for Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PUBGY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, April 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.18.
Aerospace & Defensemodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $32.32 Price Target for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

EADSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.16.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Digital Certificates Market : Study Navigating The Future Growth Outlook | Verisign, Docusign, Entrust Datacard

The latest released on Global Digital Certificates Market delivers comprehensive data ecosystem with 360° view of customer activities, segment-based analytics-and-data to drive opportunities of evolving Digital Certificates marketplace and future outlook to 2026. It includes integrated insights of surveys conducted with executives and experts from leading institutions across various countries. Some of the listed companies profiled in the report are Secured Signing Ltd., Cognate Inc., Identrust Inc., GoDaddy Group, Kofax Ltd., GMO GlobalSign Inc., Signix Inc., Verisign Inc., Docusign Inc., Entrust Datacard Corp, Gemalto N.V., Ascertia & Comodo Group Inc. etc.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CQS US LLC...

