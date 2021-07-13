Shifts in long-term forces put pressures on prices – leading macroeconomic influencers

Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) is among the hottest altcoins in the crypto market. The third-generation cryptocurrency has grown more than 800% in value in the past 12 months. Moreover, it has witnessed one of the most significant price jumps for any altcoin since the beginning of this year. It has also been among the more resilient digital assets in the recent crypto sell-off. Cardano has shown to have real-world utility for its users, and with multiple catalysts, it has an incredible growth runway ahead.