Shifts in long-term forces put pressures on prices – leading macroeconomic influencers
Economists see shifts in globalisation, demographics, and e-commerce putting upward pressure on prices. Greg Ip, chief economics commentator for The Wall Street Journal, shared an article on many factors that have helped the Federal Reserve keep inflation low in recent years in the US to gradually fade away. Economists believe that the shifts in the global economy, including globalisation, ecommerce, and demographics, over the last few decades may have helped keep prices in check, but the so-called secular forces have begun to reverse in ways that the Covid-19 pandemic has further intensified.www.pharmaceutical-technology.com
