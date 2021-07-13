Dartmouth Engineering professor selected to direct new Brazilian biofuels lab

Assistant Professor of Mathematics Chase Mathison, Ph.D., has been selected for the prestigious Project NExT for junior mathematics faculty. The NExT in Project NExT stands for New Experiences in Teaching. It’s a professional development program for new Ph.D.s in math made available by the Mathematical Association of America. The program addresses all aspects of an academic career, including improving the teaching and learning of mathematics, engaging in research and scholarship, finding exciting and interesting service opportunities, and participating in professional activities. It also provides participants with a network of peers and mentors.