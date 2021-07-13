Dartmouth Engineering professor selected to direct new Brazilian biofuels lab
Lee Lynd, the Queneau Distinguished Professor of Engineering at Dartmouth, will be the founding director of the new Advanced Second Generation (A2G) Biofuel Laboratory located at the University of Campinas (Unicamp) in Brazil. The lab's mission is to develop and enable technology to sustainably produce bioethanol, an alternative to fossil fuel, from inedible agricultural products at a much lower cost than is currently possible.www.eurekalert.org
