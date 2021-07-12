Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Exciting Vacation Spots You Have To See In Washington

By ryder
Posted by 
97 Rock
97 Rock
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Washington has no end to its beauty, it seems like everywhere you look it's a postcard. When you're from Washington however it's easy to take it for granted. I'm gonna give you 5 awesome vacation spots around Washington state that you can use for your next vacation!!. We're going to...

97rockonline.com

Comments / 0

97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean Shores, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Ocean Shores, WA
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Camping#Ice Cream#Tranquilatree#Tranquilatree#German#Air Bnb#Sunsmash#Lodge Wood Fire Grill#Vacation Spots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Country
Germany
News Break
Seafood
Related
Pasco, WAPosted by
97 Rock

I Paid $8…But Here’s Where They’re Much Cheaper

This past weekend, my wife and I stopped into Country Mercantile in Pasco for lunch. We hadn't been there in a long while and I have to tell you it was terrific! I got the turkey club and she got the French dip. Granted, they are $9 sandwiches but they honestly we're really good. Everyone knows that you can't stop into Country Mercantile without looking around after you eat. So we ended up bringing home a few choice items like jalapeno pepper jelly and a really nice-looking, huge cantaloupe, and this crazy delicious watermelon shown above. I scanned the Q R code and found out it is from Bellinger Farms just outside of Hermiston. Yes, $8 is too much to pay for a watermelon around these parts, but we were already there and decided to bring one home. We asked listeners on our Facebook page how much they pay for good local watermelons. I know how popular Walchli melons are and we usually look for that brand. But the watermelon from Bellinger Farms was excellent also. Judy commented that she paid $5.95 for watermelons at Walmart that were local. And then somebody who lives in Iowa but obviously has connections to the Tri-Cities said that she pays just $3.69 for watermelons there that are from Washington or Oregon! Bonnie commented on our Facebook page that Bellinger and Walchli melons are both very juicy and full of flavor. And a fellow by the name of Jefferson commented that he likes Hagerman watermelons. I looked them up online and they are out of Idaho.
Washington StatePosted by
97 Rock

Hey Washingtonians, We Can Travel to Canada Again Next Month, eh!

Get ready to dust off your COVID vaccine card kids, cause pretty soon we'll be able to travel to Canada again!. If you haven't been able to visit Canada in decades (like me) or since the dawning of the coronavirus quarantine lockdowns, our dreams will come true by August 9th, when Canada says it will finally let us Americans back over the border. I am certain that they are closely monitoring the rising rates of COVID infections in Washington state, as am I. If things continue to get worse, we can be sure Canada will take back their offer of American border travel. Yikes, for the love of HUMANITY, please get vaccinated to prevent the spread of this potentially fatal disease!
PoliticsPosted by
97 Rock

Absolutely No Recreation Allowed on DNR-Managed Land in Eastern Washington Starting Friday

All DNR-managed land in Eastern Washington to Be Closed Starting Friday. If you have plans to camp, hike, or do other recreational activities on DNR land in eastern Washington this weekend and beyond, you’ll have to wait for conditions to change, head to the west side of the state, or take a trip to a neighboring state – it’s just too darn hot and dry for the state to risk it.
Pasco, WAPosted by
97 Rock

City Politics Keep Popular Pasco Restaurant From Reopening

One of our favorite restaurants won't be reopening anytime soon in downtown Pasco. The Havana Cafe posted on their Facebook page that they won't reopen their Pasco location. The Havana Cafe Food Truck in Richland will stay open until the owners find another brick and mortar location in Richland Or Kennewick.

Comments / 0

Community Policy