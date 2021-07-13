Cancel
Yakima, WA

Breathtaking Yakima Home For Sale at $1.5M. Peek Inside [GALLERY]

By Brian Stephenson
97 Rock
97 Rock
 14 days ago
Have you ever fantasized about your 'dream home'? What features and amenities would you require? A view, a swimming pool, multiple bedrooms, a den, a chef's kitchen, great outdoor spaces, or all of the above?. The first step in making your fantasy a reality could be just a click away....

97 Rock

97 Rock

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Tri-cities, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Tri-Cities Inferno Highs to Hit, 5 Cool Locations to Get Relief

Coming off another Water Follies weekend in the Tri-Cities, where it was a few degrees cooler than in previous years, the niceness will soon disappear. Wednesday's triple-digit heat returns with the highest temperatures expected on Friday (108 degrees) and Saturday (106 degrees). Hopefully, this will be the last of these...
Pasco, WAPosted by
97 Rock

What the Holy Heck is Going on With Local Corn?

Hot on the heels of my recent article about Kallstrom Sweet Corn, I run into this debacle! We never did buy corn in Moses Lake because Kallstrom doesn't sell on the weekends, and we found some at Country Mercantile in Pasco. Of course, we peeled back the first couple of inches to see if the corn looked any good! Well, we didn't peel back far enough I guess. We bought a bag of 1 dozen ears, and every single one of them looked like this. Well, one of them didn't, but the colonels were unusually small and not flavorful at all. Believe it or not, we ate the corn in the photo above, and it was pretty good! If you can get past the looks of it all. I don't think the folks at Country Mercantile realize that some of their corn looks like this, or they wouldn't even sell it. Maybe I just got a bad bag, I don't know, but I Googled information on hot weather versus corn. I was thinking maybe those insanely hot temperatures we had may have messed up the crop. I found that corn is happy in warm weather ranging from 59 to 95 degrees. I guess corn does not like 116-118 degrees like we had. So far this summer we've had tremendous success finding excellent watermelons and cantaloupe, but we're striking out on corn (the first purchase was grocery store corn from Califonia). The mission will continue and remember to pull the husk back a little farther than I did!
AccidentsPosted by
97 Rock

Man Wearing Sun Dress Steals Bus, Smashes Car Through Garage

Only Hollywood could come up with a stranger story. Chelan County Deputies report they spent much of Saturday night pursuing a man who had been released from Western State Hospital earlier in the day. The man, whose name was not released, had undergone treatment there. Around 7:49PM Saturday, the Chelan...
Hermiston, ORPosted by
97 Rock

Have You Heard of Kallstrom Sweet Corn? It’s New to Me!

A couple of weeks ago we brought home some ears of corn from the grocery store and were sorely disappointed. During dinner, my wife and I both looked at each other and said I guess we'll just have to wait until the good local corn comes out. It's just like buying a watermelon in the grocery store before all of the watermelons from Pasco to Hermiston are ready here. Those that appear in the stores before out local produce is ready are shipped in from California or somewhere and just not as delicious! Then the other day I saw somebody post on Facebook that they just got some Kallstrom sweet corn and were so delighted. The comments on that post kind of baffled me because I'd never heard of Kallstrom sweet corn. Everybody was posting about how much they love it. I'm not new here, but what's this all about? Why am I late to the corn party? At first, I thought Kallstrom was a certain breed or crop of corn that has eluded me. But it turns out it's from Kallstrom Farms in Ephrata. The family there is famous for their sweet corn and I'm just now hearing about it? Some folks say the corn is so good that it 'makes butter taste better.'
Pasco, WAPosted by
97 Rock

City Politics Keep Popular Pasco Restaurant From Reopening

One of our favorite restaurants won't be reopening anytime soon in downtown Pasco. The Havana Cafe posted on their Facebook page that they won't reopen their Pasco location. The Havana Cafe Food Truck in Richland will stay open until the owners find another brick and mortar location in Richland Or Kennewick.

