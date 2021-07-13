Cancel
Hernando County, FL

Plane crashes off Three Bridges Road in Hernando County; 2 suffer minor injuries

By Spectrum News Staff
Bay News 9
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hernando Count Sheriff's Office on Tuesday morning responded to a plane crash in the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area. The location is off of Three Bridges Road. According to the Sheriff's Office, the plane departed from the Hidden Lake Airport in Pasco on a planned flight to Mariana, Fla. The 1969 Cessna A150K began to have engine power problems, and the pilot decided to attempt an emergency landing.

